COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic’s girls lost their fourth straight game Saturday afternoon, scoring a season-low 22 points in a 33-22 loss to Columbus Scotus.
The Shamrocks (9-11) doubled the score on the Stars in the first quarter and used that advantage to gain the victory.
The Stars (12-8) never scored double digits in any quarter. Christina Arram led the way with six points.
KCHS hosts Centura on Tuesday.
Columbus Scotus 33, KCHS 22
Score by Quarters
KCHS (12-8)6 6 3 7 — 22
Col. Scotus (9-11)12 7 10 4 — 33
Individual Scorers
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Christina Arram 6, Liza Trettel 5, Ainsley Aden 5, Jenna Kruse 4, Ashlyn Wischmeier 2.
COLUMBUS SCOTUS — Scoring not available.
Mahony, O’Brien lead Stars to victory
COLUMBUS — Brett Mahony and Logan O’Brien combined to score two-thirds of Kearney Catholic’s points in a 61-34 victory over Columbus Scotus on Saturday.
Mahony scored 21 points and O’Brien scored 20.
KCHS (14-5) hosts Centura on Tuesday.
n KCHS 61, Col. Scotus 34
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Brett Mahony 21, Logan O’Brien 20, Dylan Merz 6, Kegan Bosshamer 4, Blake Thiele 4, Brandt Groskreutz 3, Tate Florell 3.
COLUMBUS SCOTUS — Scoring not available.