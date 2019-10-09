LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second Tuesday at the Centennial Conference cross country championships.
Columbus Scotus, with four in the top ten, won the meet with 24 points while the Stars were second with 39.
Grace Oberg led the Stars, finishing second behind Hastings St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas. Nicole Messbarger was Kearney Catholic’s next finisher, placing 11th.
The Stars’ Kelsey Borowski and Addison Pierzina finished 14th and 15th to round out the Stars’ score.
In the boys race, Kearney Catholic finished eighth. Jacob Svec was the Stars’ top finisher, placing 20th among 59 finishers.
The Stars’ next action is Oct. 17 when they will run at the C-3 District meet at Aurora.
Centennial Conference
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Aquinas 33. 2, Columbus Scotus 35. 3, Boys Town 38. 4, Lincoln Christian 6. 5, Lincoln Lutheran 103. 6, Omaha Concordia 104. 7, Bishop Neumann 121. 8, Kearney Catholic 125. 9, Hastings St. Cecilia 134. 10, Archbishop Bergan 146.
Individual Winner
Payton Davis, Aquinas, 17:39.
Top KCHS Finisher
20, Jacob Svec, 19:15.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Columbus Scotus 24. 2, Kearney Catholic 39. 3, Lincoln Christian 45. 4, Bishop Neumann 68. 5, Hastings St. Cecilia 71. 6, Lincoln Lutheran 95.
Individual Winner
Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 20:13.
Top KCHS Finisher
2, Grace Oberg 21:10.
LouPlatte Conference
At Ravenna
BOYS
Team Scores
1, St. Paul 26. 2, Central City 58. 3, Gibbon 60. 4, Centura 62. 5, Ravenna 91. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 99. 7, Wood River 99. 8, Ord 118. 9, Arcadia/Loup City 126.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Jeremiah Arndt, CEN, 18:6. 2, Omar Tinajero, WR, 18:23. 3, Conner Wells, SP, 18:28. 4, Kaleb Pickel, GIB, 18:29. 5, Abe Schroeer, RAV, 18:48. 6, Jacob Wels, SP, 18:53. 7, Nathan Holcomb, GIB, 19:02. 8, Dawson Lawver, SP, 19:12. 9, Sam Thede, SP, 19:33. 10, Spencer Supik, CC, 19:40.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Ord 27. 2, Gibbon 38. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 44. 4, Central City 57. 5, Arcadia/Loup City 64. 6, Wood River 105.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Caitlin States, CEN, 21:04. 2, Katie Roach, DT, 21:11. 3, Kacey Dethlefs, RAV, 21:21. 4, Kloe Severance, O, 22:05. 5, Ella Buhlke, CC, 22:20. 6, Emma Saathoff, DT, 22:55. 7, Alissa Bailey, GIB, 23:05. 8, Morgan Ritz, O, 23:11. 9, Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 23:36. 10, Jade Bentley, GIB, 23:36.
