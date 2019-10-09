Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 23 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...VALLEY, GREELEY, SHERMAN, HOWARD, DAWSON, BUFFALO AND GOSPER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&