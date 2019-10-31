KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic positioned itself to make a run in the Class C1 playoffs with seven victories in the regular season to receive a first-round home game. The sixth-seeded Stars (7-2) will face the 11th-seeded Blue Devils (6-3) at 5 p.m. Friday at Miles Field.
Here are three areas to watch between the Stars and Blue Devils:
Back in the playoffs
Last season, the Stars posted an underwhelming 4-5 record, which resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Besides last season and 2015, the Stars have qualified for the playoffs every year since 2002.
The Stars sat seventh in the Class C1 wild card standings entering the last week in the regular season. Their 55-18 victory over Holdrege last Friday ensured the Stars a playoff spot and the sixth seed in the playoffs.
“Our young men are excited to be back in the playoffs,” coach Rashawn Harvey said. “Against Holdrege, we had to give them a talk at halftime and tell them that if they didn’t turn it on, there is no playoffs and we will be checking in our stuff. They realized the opportunity they had in front of them.”
Blue Devils
The Blue Devils won their last four games to clinch the 11th seed in the 16-team Class C1 playoffs.
They are averaging 18.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 20.1 points per contest.
The Blue Devils are a run-first team. They have size on the offensive line and rely on fullback Reid Korth to lead their rushing attack, Harvey said.
“A new team for us that we’ve never played in school history, as far as I’m aware of,” Harvey said. “They like to run the football. They run out of power sets and line up in some double wings, two tight end sets.”
Class C1 bracket
The route to a state championship in the Class C1 bracket won’t be easy for any team. The top for seeds are all undefeated, including top-seeded Adams Central, who the Stars lost 37-14 to on Oct. 18.
Besides Adams Central, No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) and No. 4 Pierce (9-0) round out the top teams in Class C1.
“For us, we like the bracket and where we are sitting,” Harvey said. “We like our chances. Both sides are loaded. There’s going to be some good competition in C1 football in the state playoffs.”
