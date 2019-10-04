KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic pounded out 15 hits and scored 12 runs in four innings to apply the 10-run rule in a 12-2 victory over Minden at Patriot Park.
The Stars (17-5) plated three in the first, four in the second, three in the third and then ended it with two in the fourth.
Bralen Biddlecome was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Payton Schirmer also went 3 for 3 and Krista Lee was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Elsie Hastings had two hits and Sydney Owen added a double to the Stars’ totals.
In the pitching circle, Baylie Luedke threw the first three innings, striking out six. Biddlecome pitched the fourth, striking out one.
For Minden, Bailee Schurmann tripled and Hannah Merrill doubled.
Golfers win Centura Inv.
CAIRO — The Kearney Catholic girls won the Centura Invitational golf tournament on Thursday, shooting a 379.
The Stars brought home four of the top six medals.
Addision Mitchell was second in the tournament with an 89 score. Ashley Waggoner was third at 92 and Abbie Halpin and Morgan Shecklier tied for fifth with 99s.
Monday, the Stars will compete in the Class C district tournament at Grand Island Indianhead, needing a top-three finish to qualify for state.
