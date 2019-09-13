KEARNEY — The scores looked better this time.
With four of the top five scores at the Awarii Challenge golf tournament, Kearney Catholic easily won the tournament with a 362 score. Holdrege was second, more than 50 strokes behind.
“Awarii is such a neat course. It’s something we don’t get to see any other place, so to come out here and do very well is pretty big,” Kearney Catholic coach Amanda Roberts said. “It’s good to have another win under our belts.”
The Stars won the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational on Monday at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course, but their 402 score wasn’t as impressive.
“Today was probably a better day. We had a pretty rough go Monday at Grand Island. It was a good day today coming in with those lower scores. Even having our No. 3 and 4 golfers coming in with those lower scores felt really good.”
Ashley Waggoner and Addison Mitchell led the Stars, shooting 89s. Morgan Sheckler was next with a 91 and Abbie Halpin checked in with a 93.
Holdrege’s Emily Gustafson spoiled the Star sweep, beating everyone with an 83.
“Addison and Ashley have both been going neck-and-neck lately. They’ve both been doing very good and it’s been a great season for each of them,” Roberts said.
Awarii Challenge
Team Scores
1, Kearney Catholic 362. 2, Holdrege 416. 3, Minden 432. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic 445. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 447. 6, Arcadia/Loup City 471. 7, Minden B 514. 8, Gibbon NTS. 8, Adams Central, NTS.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Emily Gustafson, HOL, 83. 2, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 89. 3, Addison Mitchell, KC, 89. 4, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 91. 5, Abbie Halpin, KC, 93. 6, Kaitlyn Koch, MIN, 95. 7, Kelsey Essex, DT, 101. 8, Tehya Cuypers, HOL, 102. 9, Brinn Space, MIN, 103. 10, Kyla Phillips, ALC, 103.
Stars win pair of tennis duals
LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic defeated Lexington and Holdrege in dual tennis action Thursday in Lexington. The Stars defeated Lexington 5-4 and Holdrege 8-1.
“I saw some things from our guys that I liked today, KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. “One of those being adjusting to the wind. Playing into the wind and with wind changes your play dramatically especially when it was gusting at times. Our juniors and seniors knew what they needed to do, but for our freshman and sophomores it created problems for them. Our younger players need to work on controlling their anger and frustration. ... With time they will hopefully learn to move on from lost points or games.”
The Stars will be back in action Monday facing GICC and McCook.
KCHS 8, Holdrege 1
Doubles — Brandt Groskreutz/Blake Thiele, KC, def. Gage Huston/Parker Hamling 8-1. Cade Kluthe/ Liljegren, KC, def. Eli Borden/Eli Swanson 8-4. Crighton Sharp/Kade Schrock, KC, def. Hunter Ness/Jaxson Karn 8-6.
Singles — Groskreutz, KC, def. Huston 8-0. Thiele, KC, def. Ness 8-1. Kluthe, KC, def. Borden 8-2. Hamling, H, def. Schrock 8-6. Creed Martin, KC, def. Swanson 8-3. Sharp, KC, def. Jaxson Karn 8-4.
KCHS 5, Lexington 4
Doubles — Groskreutz/Thiele, KC, def. Allen/Henry Goodwin 8-2, Eli Young/Damian Salinas, L, def. Kluthe/Liljegren 8-5. Sharp/Schrock, KC, Ethan Mins/Greyson Strauss 8-3.
Singles — Groskreutz, KC, def. Agustin Lopez. Thiele, KC, def. Strauss. Kluthe, KC, def. Goodwin 9-8 (7-2). Young, L, def. Schrock 8-0. Salinas, L, def. Sharp, 8-2. Mins, L, def. Martin.
Kearney Catholic girls win pitching duel with Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to beat Holdrege 3-1 Thursday evening in Holdrege.
Both teams had six hits as Kearney Catholic’s Baylie Luedke and Holdrge’s Morgan Hein squaring off in a pitching duel. Luedke struck out eight.
Sydney Owen had a double for the Stars (7-3).
Cori Hastings had three hits for the Dusters (1-11).
Kearney Catholic will be back in action Saturday at the Cozad Invitational.
