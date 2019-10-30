HOLDREGE — Minden upset the order of the Class C1-10 Subdistrict Monday night, stunning top-seeded Southern Valley in five sets.
Second-seeded Kearney Catholic avoided a similar fate against the fourth-seeded Whippets on Tuesday night, overpowering Minden 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 at Holdrege High School to move one win away from qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in three years.
Tuesday’s victory pushes the Stars into the district final against a to be determined opponent on Saturday.
“I’m ecstatic for our players,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season. A lot of adversity. I think they’ve grown a lot this season. You learn how to deal with issues, and we’ve done that. It’s nice to be rewarded for it and know that if they still work hard that they can still get to some of their goals.”
After fending off a late Minden surge in the first set, the Stars (19-13) dropped six of the first seven points to begin the second.
Kearney Catholic battled back, before the Minden (19-17) regained a 14-11 lead. The advantage didn’t last long as the Stars’ offense came to life and exploited Minden’s defense to win nine of the next 11 points.
A Minden hitting error allowed the Stars to clinch the second set and a two-set advantage, 25-18.
“The second set was maybe some complacency errors,” Conner said. “We were kind of just sitting back on the ball, not being aggressive and not staying on our feet on defense. We talked about that before the game, and we saw it. But they snapped out of it.”
The Stars’ offense didn’t hold back in the final set, storming out to a 9-1 lead.
Despite the large deficit, the Whippets didn’t give in and eventually tied the match at 18-18. They strung points together through efficient play and help from the Stars, who committed eight errors during the Whippets’ rally.
The Whippets just couldn’t contain the Stars’ offense enough to sneak out a third-set victory.
The Stars feature depth and plenty of weapons in the front row. Ashley Keck paced the Stars with 17 kills and a .351 hitting percentage. Sarah Clinch also finished the match in double figures with 12 kills.
“They are our two dominate hitters, and typically when they are on, we do well,” Conner said. “It comes down to passing. For most of the night, we passed well on defense.”
n KCHS 3, Minden 0
Scores by Set
Minden (19-17)22 18 20
KCHS (19-13)25 25 25
Individual Statistics
KILLS — M: Jensen Rowse 10, Maylee Kamery 6, Sloane Beck 4, Hannah Boehler 4, Sarah Hultquist 3, Payton Weeder 2. KCHS: Ashley Keck 17, Sarah Clinch 12, Ainsley Aden 7, Julia McReynolds 4, Jilian Collins 4, Ashlyn Wischmeier 3, Bailey Spangler 3.
ASSISTS — M: Jensen Rowse 11, Maylee Kamery 7, Bailey Rogers 1. KCHS: Ashlyn Wischmeier 34, Sarah Clinch 2, Josie Denney 1, Julia McReynolds 1.
ACES — M: Payton Weeder 2, Jensen Rowse 1, Hannah Boehler 1. KCHS: Ashlyn Wischmeier 2, Ella Bruggeman 1, Josie Denney 1.
DIGS — M: Jensen Rowse 18, Payton Weeder 11, Bailey Rogers 9, Maylee Kamery 7, Sloane Beck 3, Konnor Nielsen 3, Sarah Hultquist 1. KCHS: Ella Bruggeman 17, Ashlyn Wischmeier 17, Ashley Keck 16, Josie Denney 14, Jenna Kruse 12, Sarah Clinch 7, Ainsley Aden 4, Julian Collins 3, Bailey Spangler 2, Julia McReynolds 1.
BLOCKS — M: Sarah Hultquist 2, Maylee Kamery 1. KCHS: Jilian Collins 2, Sarah Clinch 1, Ashlyn Wischmeier 1.
