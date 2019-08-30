COLUMBUS — Serving and receiving serve betrayed the Kearney Catholic Stars Thursday night as they lost a five-set tussle with Columbus Scotus, 11-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9.
“In the first set, we put up a wall. I think half of our blocks were in the first set,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Sarah Clinch and Jill Collins did a great job of controlling the net.
“In the next couple sets our serving tanked and we struggled on serve receive. Doesn’t make a good combination.”
The Stars finished with 13.5 blocks — five by Clinch and four by Collins. Clinch also had nine kills but it was Ashley Keck who was the main attackign weapon, scoring 14 kills.
Julia McReynolds and Josie Denney combined for 31 assists, replacing Syd Conner, who has a fracture in her back but is hoping to return by mid-season.
“For only having just a few days to get used to our new offensive system, we did OK,” Kris Conner siad. “ It’d be nice if we could have had a few more days to work out some more kinks. ... We’ll get there but we are going to have some growing pains early. I love these girls spirit and potential. They’re fighters...we will get there.”
Crusaders top Stars in opening tennis dual
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Central Catholic posted an 8-1 dual win over Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
The Stars’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles where Brandt Groskreutz and Blake Thiele defeated Jackson Farias and Daniel Martines 8-4.
“There are some things we did well, like not giving up on the match even if you’re down, and some things not so well, such as volleys,” KCHS coach Steve Friesell said. “This was our first meet with a lot of newcomers both on jayvee and varsity. I told the guys there’s going to be growing pains in the beginning, but the more matches we play the better we will get. Some are stepping on a varsity match for the first time. Our fundamentals and technique is what needs the most work.”
GICC 8, KCHS 1
Doubles — Blake Thiele/Brandt Groskreutz, KC, def. Jackson Farias/Daniel Martinez 8-4. Jacob McNamara/Jack Friesen, GICC, def. Cade Kluthe/ Kade Schrock 8-0. Eli Fox/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Creed Martin/ Creighton Sharp 8-0.
Singles — Fox, GICC, def. Grskreutz 8-6. Schardt, GICC, def. Thiele 9-7, Farias, GICC, def. Kluthe 8-6. Martinez, GICC, def. Schrock 8-1. McNamara, GICC, def. Martin, 8-1. Friesen, GICC, def. Sharp, 8-0.