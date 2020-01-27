KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic finished sixth Saturday at the Centennial Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by the Stars at Cope Coliseum.
Three Stars reached the championship finals but all three — Sam Luther at 106 pounds, Chris Feldner at 138 and Jaxson Daake at 152 — settled for second place.
In the consolation finals, Kade Uelmen (145) and Gavin Drumheller (195) also fell short but claimed fourth-place medals.
Luther lost to Class C fifth-ranked Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann. Feldman, who is ranked fourth, lost in overtime to second-ranked Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic. And Daake lost a 3-1 decision to third-ranked Nolan Eller of Aquinas.
Centennial Conference
Team Scores — 1, Aquinas Catholic 243. 2, Archbishop Bergan 166. 3, Bishop Neumann 115.5. 4, Lincoln Christian 102. 5, Omaha Concordia 93. 6, Kearney Catholic 77. 7, Boys Town 73.5. 8, Columbus Scotus 57.5. 9, Lincoln Lutheran 28. 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 21. 11, Hastings St. Cecilia 7.