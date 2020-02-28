LINCOLN — Kearney High freshman diver Ben Knoell finished 16th Thursday at the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships in Lincoln.
Knoell posted a score of 302.10 in the finals. Cayd McCarter of Millard South was the winner with a 439.65 score
Kearney’s Richard Harbols was eliminated after the first round, finishing 29th with a 121.25 score.
In the girls competition, Kearney’s Makayla Gordon finished 19th with a 205.60 score and Hannah Hepner was 33rd with a 124.55 mark. Omaha Marian’s Megan Carter was the winner, scoring 467.25 points.
Preliminary competition in the swimming events begins today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with finals scheduled for Saturday.