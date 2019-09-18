HASTINGS — In what is believed to be the first head-to-head varsity competition between Kearney High and Kearney Catholic, the Bearcats came out on top. But North Platte stole the show.
The Bulldogs, taking three of the top four places, won Tuesday’s Hastings Invitational golf tournament at Lochland Country Club, shooting a 332. Kearney High was second, posting a 355 and Kearney Catholic was third with a 373.
Only one other team in the 11-team meet, York, broke 400.
All four of the Bearcats’ scoring golfers shot between 87 and 90, placing between fifth and 10th. Emily Jensen led the team with an 87, placing fifth.
“I thought the girls played really well today considering it was windy and the greens were quick,” KHS coach J.D. Carson said.
Megan Ernst shot an 88, a personal record, to finish sixth, while Betsey Lewis and Hannah Lydiatt shot 90s.
Addison Mitchell led Kearney Catholic with an 89, while teammates Ashley Waggoner shot a 91, Morgan Sheckler and Abbie Halpin shot 95, 96 and 97, respectively.
Coach Amanda Roberts said she was happy with the consistent scores. The Stars were grouped with North Platte and Kearney High, “which was a very nice test of our skills and will continue to help us improve our game going into the final weeks of the regular season.”
Hastings Inv.
Team Scores
1, North Platte 332. 2, Kearney 355. 3, Kearney Catholic 373. 4, York 396. 5, Broken Bow 409. 6, Hastings 426. 7, Doniphan/Trumbull 456. 8, Holdrege 476. 9, Central City 479. 10, Columbus Lakeview 514. 11, Adams Central 533.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Baylee Steele, NP, 76. 2, Karsen Morrison, NP, 80. 3, Riley Stuhr, YRK, 85. 4, Maya Lashley, NP, 86. 5, Emily Jensen, KHS, 87. 6, Megan Ernst, KHS, 88. 7, Addison Mitchell, KC, 89. 8, Betsey Lewis, KHS, 90. 9, Maggie Lashley, NP, 90. 10, Hannah Lydiatt, KHS, 90. 11, Madison Jackson, BB, 91. 12, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 91. 13, Emily Gustafson, HOL, 95. 14, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 96. 15, Abbie Halpin, KC, 97.
