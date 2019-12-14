ORD — Brett Mahony logged a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Kearney Catholic to a 58-32 win over Ord.
Logan O’Brien added 12 points for the Stars, who blew the game open in the third quarter.
The Stars are back in action Tuesday when they host Ravenna.
KCHS 58, Ord 32
Score by Quarters
KCHS (3-0)12 12 17 17 — 58
Ord (0-4) 0 8 7 7 — 32
KCHS — Brett Mahony 16, Logan O’Brien 12, Tate Florell 9, Kegan Bosshamer 8, Blake Thiele 6, Samson David 3, Brandt Groskreutz 2, Nick Carlson 2.
ORD — Riley Warner 8, Johnny Deriso 8, Reese Davenport 7, George Smith 7, Zach Smith 2.
KCHS girls improve to 3-0 with win over Chants
ORD — The Kearney Catholic girls pulled away in the second half to beat Ord 57-40 Friday night in Ord.
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 13 points while Ashlyn Wischmeier added 12 and Kyla Reifenrath 10.
Ord also had three players in double figures, but the Stars had nine players put points on the board while Ord had four.
KCHS 57, Ord 40
Score by Quarters
KCHS (3-0)11 14 22 10 — 57
Ord (3-2)10 11 11 8 — 40
KCHS — Ashley Keck 13, Ashlyn Wischmeier 12, Kyla Reifenrath 10, Ainsley Aden 8, Liza Trettel 4, Kelsey Borowski 4, Christina Arram 4, Sydney Owen 2.
ORD — Nikie Nelson 15, Megan Benton 13, Kloe Severance 11, Kailey Bruha 1.
KHS girls crank up offense but fall short of No. 4 Spartans
LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls got the offense oiled up Friday night but couldn’t outscore fourth-ranked Lincoln East in a 66-57 loss.
Three Bearcats scored in double figures as Kearney surpassed it’s previous high score by 19 points.
Aspen Rusher led the Bearcats with 15 points. Lily Novacek added 14, and Adi Wood scored 13.
Taylor Searcey led the unbeaten Spartans with 17.
The Bearcats return to action tonight (Saturday)when they host Millard South.
The Kearney High boys defeated Lincoln East 60-40. Details of that game were not available at the Hub’s press time.
Lincoln East 66, KHS 57
Score by Quarters
Kearney (0-3)11 15 9 22 — 57
Lincoln East (3-0)11 21 13 23 — 66
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 15, Lily Novacek 14, Adi Wood 13, Kierstynn Garner 6, Sidney Province 6, Kaleigh Hatcher 3.
LINCOLN EAST — Taylor Searcey 17, Briley Hill 15, Haley Peterson 14, Charlotte Bovaird 7, Delaney Roberts 6, Skylar Kreifels 3, Olivia Kugler 2, Brpple Lindquist 2.
