HASTINGS — Kearney swimmers won 13 of the 24 events Tuesday to sweep a double dual at Hastings.
Kearney’s points defeated Hastings 60-41 and Columbus 68-30. The Kearney girls scored a 63-39 win over Hastings while beating Columbus 66-35.
Thomas Walsh and Jacob Nieveen won two individual events apiece for the Bearcats. Walsh won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 52.9 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (52.14). Nieveen won the 200 individual medley (2:12.28) and the 100 butterfly (54.51)
Other winners were Ethan Kinney in the 100 backstroke (55.87) and Ben Knoell in the diving (180.1 points).
For the girls, Kay Lynn Trenkle was a double winner, sweeping the 200 freestyle (2:09.66) and the 500 freestyle (5:56.77). Addison Pierzina added a win in the 100 freestyle (1:02.03) and Makayla Gordon won the diving (163.5).
In the relays, Kearney won the boys 200 medley with Kinney, Nieveen, Jake Svec and Logan Arnold; the girls 400 freestyle with Trenkle, Addison Pierzina, Gracie Pierzina and Lauren Dillon; and the girls 200 freestyle with Trenkle, Addison Pierzina, Callie Bartee and Dillon.