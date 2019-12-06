GRAND ISLAND — The Kearney High School girls swimming and diving team swept Hastings and Grand Island in dual meets Thursday at Grand Island, while the KHS boys came up on the short end of both duals.
The girls edged Grand Island 48.5-45.5 while rolling past Hastings 57-37 and had three event winners.
Individually, Kay Lynn Trenkle won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 25.44 seconds and Lauren Dillon won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:22.53. The breaststroke saw a 1-2 finish for Kearney with Callie Bartee second (1:25.88).
In the relays, the Kearney 400 freestyle relay of Elle Stofer, Trenkle, Ally Mercer and Katie Philpot took first with a time of 4:59.06 seconds.
The Bearcat boys lost to Hastings 49-45 and to Grand Island 55-39.
Jacob Nieveen was the lone winner, touching first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.22).
“With so many seniors last year we have some big shoes to fill, and we will have to keep moving the boys around in different events in order to find the combination that works best for us and to see who steps up to the plate,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “The girls always get stronger as we work through the season and I’m looking for both teams to do that this year.”
