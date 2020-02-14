LINCOLN — In a battle of Top Ten teams, sixth-ranked Lincoln Christian defeated fourth-ranked Kearney Catholic, 58-52, Thursday night at Lincoln.
The Crusaders (16-4) led 33-25 at halftime and held on even though the Stars closed the gap to a single-possession game in the second half.
Justin Bubak led Lincoln Christian with 18 points, while Ashton Carlson added 14 points.
Brett Mahony led the Stars (15-6) with 25 points. Blake Thiele chipped in 12.
Kearney Catholic will play at Adams Central on Feb. 21 to wrap up the regular season.
n Lincoln Christian 58, KCHS 52
Score by Quarters
Kearney Catholic (15-6)9 16 15 12 — 52
Lincoln Christian (16-4)11 22 8 17 — 58
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Brett Mahony 25, Blake Thiele 12, Logan O’Brien 8, Kegan Bosshamer 5, Austin Christner 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Justin Bubak 18, Ashton Carlson 14, Gavin McGerr 9, Drew Beuhelmen 6, Easton Marshbanks 6, Gage Hohlen 2, Jonas Burgher 2, Gunner Dworak 1.
No. 1 Crusader girls dispatch KCHS
LINCOLN — No. 1-ranked Lincoln Christian got 22 points from 6-foot-4 senior Olivia Hollenbeck and rolled to a 63-42 win over Kearney Catholic on Thursday at Lincoln.
The Crusaders (18-2) led by double digits from the second quarter.
Ainsley Aten led KCHS with 11 points.
The Stars (13-9) will play again Tuesday in the subdistrict tournament at Kearney High, taking on the winner of Gibbon and Minden, which will be played Monday.
n Lincoln Christian 63, KCHS 42
Score by Quarters
KCHS (13-9)11 11 14 6 — 42
Linc. Christian (18-2)20 17 14 12 — 63
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Ainsley Aten 11, Liza Trettel 9, Ashlyn Wischmeier 7, Kyla Reifenrath 7, Ashley Keck 4, Liv Nore 4.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Olivia Hollenbeck 22, Alexis Johnson 12, Halle Hueser 9, Allyson Korte 7, Addie Ehlers 3, Jenna Wiltfong 3, Makylee Allen 2, Barrett Power 2.