KEARNEY — With 4 1/2 minutes to play, Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan looked at the scoreboard at the Bob Devaney Sports Center and saw his Stars leading Ogallala 58-50.
“I knew that score … probably wouldn’t be enough,” Langan said. “I tried to project to the kids to keep attacking, keep attacking. I think if we would have got to 70, we would have been fine. But we kind of pulled it out a little bit and were a little bit more patient instead of attacking the hoop.”
That lapse opened the door for Ogallala, which put on a late surge to beat the Stars, 65-62, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Ogallala (21-4) advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal game against Adams Central, a 65-42 winner over St. Paul in Thursday morning’s first game.
The games were played in front of a limited, but still passionate, fan grouping of parents, grandparents and immediate family members because of the coronavirus fears.
“It probably would have been nicer to have more people here, but … once the game actually got going and everything, it seemed like a normal game to me,” Langan said.
Kearney Catholic (18-8) led most of the contest after going on a 19-3 run the last 4 1/2 minutes of the first quarter. The spurt included four 3-pointers as the Stars came out on fire.
“They’re really good,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “They’re almost interchangeable parts. It’s like they put five guys on the floor and they’re all long and strong and can score on all three levels. They just put so much pressure on your defense that you almost have to pick what you’re willing to give up.
“Our game plan was to not give up drives, not give up paint scores and contest threes.”
Ultimately, Gillen had to give up his two-three zone defense to lock up the 3-point shooters. It slowed the Stars’ offense and Ogallala’s Clayton Murphy found his shooting touch to cut the lead to 30-27 at halftime. Twelve of Murphy’s points came in the first half.
Ogallala scored the first three points of the second half and the lead changed hands four times in the third quarter before Kearney Catholic went on a 10-0 run.
But that seemed to awaken the Indians’ Carter Brown. The senior guard scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally Ogallala to the victory.
“Ogallala did a better job in the fourth quarter of pushing the pace. Carter Brown became more of an attacker,” Langan said.
That helped 6-foot-4 forward Adam Kroeger, who kept pace with Brown by scoring nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, a performance that included two 3-pointers.
Ogallala’s other 6-4 forward, Andrew Marhenke, scored 11 points with all but two coming in the second half.
“Early, I felt Clayton and Carter had to carry us a little bit offensively. In the second half, when we made our run, it was our other guys who were stepping up,” Gillen said.
Ogallala played better defense, too, Gillen said..
“We were able to keep them in front of us and pick good opportunities to trap. We gave them some trouble.”
Kearney Catholic still led as the game clock ticked under two minutes. But the 3-pointers that gave them the early lead were the same shots that killed them.
Four straight possessions ended with missed 3-pointers. The next was a turnover, and the one-point lead turned into a 64-60 deficit.
It would have been more, but the Ogallala missed six of their last eight free throws.
Two free throws by junior Blake Thiele, who finished with 14 points, pulled the Stars within two with 5.9 seconds left.
Brown made one of two free throws a fraction of a second later and Ogallala survived Kearney Catholic’s desparation 3-pointer at the buzzer to hold on.
Sophomore Brett Mahony led Kearney Catholic with 20 points. Junior Blake Thiele, who hit four 3-pointers followed with 14 points, while Logan O’Brien and Kegan Bosshamer added nine points apiece.
Ogallala 65, Kearney Catholic 62
Score by Quarters
KCHS (18-8) 22 8 18 14 — 62
Ogallala (22-4) 11 16 14 24 — 65
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Brett Mahony 20, Blake Thiele 14, Logan O’Brien 9, Kegan Bosshamer 9, Brandt Groskreutz 6, Austin Christner 2, Dylan Merz 2.
OGALLALA — Carter Brown 19, Clayton Murphy 15, Adam Kroeger 15, Andrew Marhenke 11, Corbin Murphy 5.