MINDEN — Bralen Biddlecome pitched a three-inning no hitter as Kearney Catholic defeated Minden 17-0 Tuesday evening in the Minden Triangular.
In the other game, Baylie Luedke shut out Grand Island Central Catholic on four hits. Luedke struck out three and walked three.
Sydney Owen was 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Stars’ offense. Elsie Hastings and Liz Nore had two hits each.
Biddlecome struck out four and didn’t walk anyone in her outing against the Whippets. She threw 35 pitches, 27 of which were strikes.
At the plate, Jacee Nore belted a home run while going 2 for 2 and driving in four runs. Hastings tripled and Krista Lee went 3 for 4 with a double.
The Stars (4-2) will be back in action Thursday at Geneva, playing in a triangular with Twin River and David City Aquinas.
Stars win dual with Cozad
COZAD — Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Waggoner and Addie Mitchell shot 39s Tuesday at the Cozad Country Club to lead the Stars to a 174-224 dual win over Cozad.
Morgan Sheckler posted a 42 and Madie Waggoner a 54 to round out Kearney Catholic’s scores. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker was the medalist, shooting a 37.
