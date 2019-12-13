KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept a pair of dual wrestling meets Thursday night at the Stars’ Cope Coliseum.
The Stars defeated North Platte St. Pat’s 40-21 then rolled over Grand Island Central Catholic 57-6 with the Crusaders’ only win a forfeit.
In the match with St. Pat’s, the Stars won four of the seven contested matches.
On the mat, Layne Shiers, Chris Feldner and Ty Fleshman won twice with Feldner and Fleshman pinning both of their opponents. Shiers had one pin and a decision.
The Stars are competing at the Wood River Invitational today.
n KCHS 40, NP St. Pat’s 21
138 — Christopher Feldner (KC) dec. Hunter Deeds (NPSP) 10-1. 145 — Layne Shiers (KC) pinned Chase Bryant (NPSP) 0:20. 152 — Jaxson Daake (KC) won by forfeit. 160 — Clay Gilg (KC) pinned Aden Thompson (NPSP) 1:59. 170 — Hunter Shiers (KC) won by forfeit. 182 — Talan McGill (NPSP) won by forfeit. 195 — Justin Schroll (NPSP) pinned Gavin Drumheller (KC) 1:30. 220 — Sawyer McGill (NPSP) dec. Jake Masker (KC) 4-3. 285 — Landon Nichols (NPSP) pinned James Sucha (KC) 0:39. 106 — Sam Luther (KC) won by forfeit. 113 — Open. 120 — Open. 126 — Ty Fleshman (KC) pinned Dax Connick (NPSP) 0:14. 132 — Open.
KCHS 57, GICC 6
152 — Jaxson Daake (KC) pinned Aiden Perales (GICC) 2:31. 160 — Clay Gilg (KC) won by forfeit. 170 — Hunter Shiers (KC) won by forfeit. 182 — Open. 195 — Gavin Drumheller (KC) won by forfeit. 220 — Jake Masker (KC) won by forfeit. 285 — James Sucha (KC) won by forfeit. 106 — Sam Luther (KC) pinned Austin Miller (GICC) 0:56. 113 — Jackson Farias (GICC) won by forfeit. 120 — Open. 126 — Ty Fleshman (KC) pinned Cole Kleint (GICC) 0:32. 132. Open. 138 — Christopher Feldner (KC) pinned Tristen Schulte (GICC) 1:47. 145 — Layne Shiers (KC) dec. Ben Alberts (GICC) 8-5.
Minden 42, Wood River 42
106 — Riley Waddington (WR) pinned Kole Nielsen (M) 2:28. 113 — Brendyn Wagner (WR) pinned Jayson Simpson (M) 4:40. 120 — Evan Smith (M) pinned Victor Castro (WR) 1:10. 126 — Nate Tillman (WR) pinned Zac Lee (M) 2:49. 132 — Hunter Heath (M) pinned Carson Thompson (WR) 5:08. 138 — Nick Brodigan (WR) pinned Eric Iniguez (M) 2:34. 145 — Gage Fries (M) pinned Gunnar Lacey (WR) 1:25. 152 — Alex Banuelos (M) pinned Wyatt Thorp (WR) 1:48. 160 — Eduardo Gonzalez (M) won by forfeit. 170 — Jaron Brown (M) pinned Gavin Jackson (WR) 1:26. 182 — Eli English (WR) pinned Daulton Kuehn (M) 3:31. 195 — Colin Hurley (WR) pinned Gage Lupkes (M) 3:50. 220 — Alex Quintana (M) won by forfeit. 285 — Ulises Guerrero (WR) pinned Nic Bendix (M) 0:56.
Lexington 52, Northwest 24
113 — Ivan Lazo (L) pinned Ben Sutherland (N) 1:24. 120 — Ean Bailey (L) pinned Bobbie Martin (N) 1:07. 126 — Dylan Hubbard (L) pinned Caden Frederiksen (N) 1:18. 132 — Brady Isley (N) pinned Angel De La Torre (L) 1:15. 138 — Colton Ruff (N) pinned Anthony Rodriguez (L) 5:31. 145 — Brady Fago (L) pinned Bo Bushhousen (N) 1:54. 152 — Owen Friesen (N) pinned Rene Corado (L) 5:04. 160 — Arturo Navarrete (L) dec.Austin Cooley (N) 10-2. 170 — Dakota Haines (L) pinned Alex Cabello (N) 3:58. 182 — Efrin Aguirre (L) pinned Brody Sheeks (N) 0:34. 195 — David Garcia (L) pinned Kyler Keeshan (N) 1:21. 220 — James Hernandez (L) dec. Victor Isele (N) 4-2. 285 — Brody Stutzman (N) pinned Sebastian Romero (L) 4:57. 106 — Daven Naylor (L) pinned Caleb Alcorta (N) 7-3.
Adams Central 42, Holdrege 28
132 — Jacob Janssen (H) pinned Konnor Howard (AC) 2:43. 138 — Cameron Kort (AC) pinned Carver Powers (H) 1:21. 145 — Treven Melroy (H) pinned Kaleb Saurer (AC) 2:40. 152 — Sam Holt (H) pinned Jeret Frerichs (AC) 5:30. 160 — Cade Kirwan (H) dec. Jackson Johnson (AC) 7-2. 170 — Blake Bonifas (AC) dec.Damian Smith (H) 4-1. 182 — Oaklyn Smith (AC) pinned Deven Anderson (H) 3:39. 195 — Imanol Munoz (H) pinned Sam Hemberger (AC) 9-2. 220 — Jacob Deckert (AC) pinned Trent Weak (H) 5:48. 285 — Tyler Pavelka (AC) pinned Connor Fulmer (H) 0:05. 106 — Matt Janssen (H) dec. Justin Barbee (AC) 8-0. 113 — Tristen Obermiller (AC) pinned Trey Rich (H) 0:33. 120 — Braiden Kort (AC) pinned Jaydan Janssen (H) 2:47. 126 — Devon Ackles (AC) dec. Brandon Carpenter (H) 12-8.
