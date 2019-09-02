Kills
17 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
16 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles 25-17, 25-21 win over Anselmo-Merna.
17 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
15 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.
12 — Frleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.
11 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.
10 — Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Ainsworth.
10 — Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.
10 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
Ace Serves
6 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.
5 — Allie Altwine, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.
4 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine
3 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.
3 — Rowse in Minden’s 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.
3 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets/ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.
3 — Hannah French, Axtell, in the WIldcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Silver Lake.
3 — Adi Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
3 — Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
3 — Ashley RInglein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.
3 — CJ Faz, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington
Blocks
4 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.
3 — Morgan Miller, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-18, 25-12 win over Palmer.
3 — Lily Novacek, Kearney, in the Bearcats’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Columbus.
Digs
21 — Adi Wood, Kearney, in the Bearcats’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Columbus.
14 — Bailey Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.
14 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
14 — Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.
14 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.
13 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
13 — Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
12 — Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 25-22 win over Fillmore Central in the third-place match of the Minden Invitational.
12 — Rogers, in Minden’s 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.
12 — Morgan Barner, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
11 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
10 — Rogers, in Minden’s 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.
10 — Ashley Ringlein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
Set Assists
31 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.
23 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.
22 — Kaylie Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-18, 25-12 win over Palmer.
19 — Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Silver Lake.
17 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.
15 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.
15 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-21 win over Anselmo-Merna.
15 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.
14 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.
12 — Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.
11 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.