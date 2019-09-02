Staff Photographer

Kearney Catholic’s Ashlyn Wischmeier stretches to make a save during the Stars’ triangular Saturday at Cope Coliseum. Kearney Catholic defeated David City Aquinas but lost to Hastings St. Cecilia.

Kills

17 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

16 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles 25-17, 25-21 win over Anselmo-Merna.

17 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

15 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.

12 — Frleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.

11 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.

10 — Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Ainsworth.

10 — Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.

10 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

Ace Serves

6 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.

5 — Allie Altwine, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.

4 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine

3 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.

3 — Rowse in Minden’s 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.

3 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets/ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.

3 — Hannah French, Axtell, in the WIldcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Silver Lake.

3 — Adi Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

3 — Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

3 — Ashley RInglein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.

3 — CJ Faz, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington

Blocks

4 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.

3 — Morgan Miller, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-18, 25-12 win over Palmer.

3 — Lily Novacek, Kearney, in the Bearcats’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Columbus.

Digs

21 — Adi Wood, Kearney, in the Bearcats’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Columbus.

14 — Bailey Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.

14 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

14 — Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.

14 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.

13 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

13 — Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

12 — Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 25-22 win over Fillmore Central in the third-place match of the Minden Invitational.

12 — Rogers, in Minden’s 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.

12 — Morgan Barner, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

11 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

10 — Rogers, in Minden’s 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.

10 — Ashley Ringlein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

Set Assists

31 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Central Valley.

23 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-9 win over Arapahoe.

22 — Kaylie Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-18, 25-12 win over Palmer.

19 — Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Silver Lake.

17 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-18, 25-10 win over Bennington.

15 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win over Valentine.

15 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-21 win over Anselmo-Merna.

15 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-22 win over South Sioux City.

14 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-18 win over Norfolk.

12 — Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 26-24, 25-19 loss to Thayer Central.

11 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-15, 26-24 win over Ainsworth.

