NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Catholic went 2-1 Saturday at the North Platte Invitational.
The Stars (13-5) beat Ralston 12-3 and Lexington 17-7 but lost to Gering, 8-0, in between the two victories.
Kearney Catholic collected just seven hits against Ralston, but Krista Lee was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Elsie Henning and Liv Nore also doubled.
Baylie Luedke picked up the pitching win. She struck out three but didn’t walk any while scattering five hits.
Gering’s Madeline Wiese pitched a three-hit shutout against the Stars, but the Bulldogs didn’t take command of the game until a four-run fifth that was followed by a two-run sixth. Besides getting the pitching win, Wiese hit two home runs.
Against Lexington, Nore went 4 for 4 with a double. Christina Arram, Carliegh Eurek, Lauren Marker and Sydney Owen had two hits each.
Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out two. She didn’t walk any, but gave up home runs to Alyssa Winter and McKinna Moats.
Bearcats go 0-3 at Papillion
PAPILLION — The Kearney High softball team had a rough weekend at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, going 0-3 and scoring only three runs.
Bellevue East won 8-1 Friday before Kearney (13-8) was second by Millard North and Millard West by identical 11-1 scores.
Kearney matched Bellevue East with nine hits in Friday’s game. Karleigh Scott, Abby Heins and Lizzie Bean had two hits each for the Bearcats.
The bats went quiet in the loss to Millard West. Heins, Aurora Athy and Marisa Chamberlin had Kearney’s only hits.
It was an identical performance against Millard North with Heins, Chamberlin and Ella Kugler hitting safely.
Tuesday, Kearney will take on Lincoln Southwest in a doubleheader before hosting Grand Island on Thursday.
