KEARNEY — The Sutton boys came out in the second half locked and loaded.
The Mustangs, coming off a state finals football game and ranked fourth in the Class C2 preseason basketball ratings, came out hot for the first 2 minutes and 40 second of the second half by hitting three 3-pointers and a two-pointer to go ahead of Kearney Catholic, 36-28.
But the Stars, ranked third in Class C1, didn’t back down. Led by a 21-point game by Blake Thiele, which included five 3-pointers, and a double-double by Brett Mahony (16 points, 10 rebounds) the Stars came away with a 51-42 victory Friday night at KCHS’s Cope Coliseum.
"We dug that eight-point hole then ... hit a trail 3 and cranked up the pressure on defense," said KCHS coach Bob Langan. "Then we started doing stuff to make the catches tougher and get better help-side defense in the post."
Defensive pressure in the second half was one factor that tilted the game in the Stars’ favor, Langan said.
"Having Brett be willing to attack the basket and those guys on the perimeter willing to shoot ... was an advantage," Langan said.
Thiele hit a 3-pointer to cut it to five, then after a free throw by the Mustangs, Logan O’Brien and Thiele hit back-to-back threes to put the Stars ahead.
Another 3 by Thiele, and a steal and layup by O’Brien gave the Stars breathing room, and when the Mustangs made only one basket in the fourth quarter, KCHS pulled away.
O’Brien finished with 10 points while Sutton had two players with 10 points — guard Quenton Jones and forward Jacob Haight.
Langan said coming away with a win in the season opener was important.
"It gives us confidence because I know the two previous years that I’ve been around, we lost the first two games to Holdrege and Beatrice one year and then the next year ... we started off 0-6 and didn’t win before Christmas break," Langan said.
The Stars are back in action today (Saturday) at Holdrege.
KCHS 51, Sutton 42
Score by Quarters
Sutton (0-1) 9 16 13 4 — 42
KCHS (1-0) 10 15 14 12 — 51
SUTTON — Quenton Jones 10, Jacob Haight 10, Cade Wiseman 7, Tyler Baldwin 7, Eli Skalka 4, Colton Haight 2, Dawson Nunnenkamp 2.
KCHS — Blake Thiele 21, Brett Mahony 16, Logan O’Brien 10, Brandt Groskreutz 4.
