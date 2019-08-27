KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic softball team dropped a pair of games in a triangular Monday evening at Patriot Park.
The Stars ran out of time in a 3-2 loss to Centennial as the game was cut short by the time limit. In the last game, Hastings St. Cecilia took advantage of 11 hits and three errors to roll to a 10-2, five-inning, mercy-rule victory.
Centennial led 3-1 after five but Kearney Catholic rallied for one in the sixth before the time limit clicked in.
Bralen Biddlecome and Krista Lee had two hits each for Kearney. Biddlecome connected for a triple.
Baylie Luedke was the losing pitcher for Kearney Catholic, giving up six hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
Kearney Catholic connected for eight hits against the Blue Hawks and led 2-1 after the first inning. But St. Cecilia scored four in the second then rallied for two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game.
Lee and Elsie Hastings went 2 for 3 to lead the Kearney Catholic offense. Hastings tripled and drove in a run.
The top three hitters in the St. Cecilia order — Bailey Kissinger, Kiersten Kober and Natalie Kissinger — had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Kober tripled and Natalie Kissinger had two of the Blue Hawks’ five doubles.
Natalie Kissinger was the winning pitcher and Biddlecome took the loss.
Today, Kearney Catholic plays Centura-Central Valley at Cairo.