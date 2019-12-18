KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic came out with high intensity against Ravenna on Tuesday night.
The Stars’ energy, along with their length and size defensively, rattled the Bluejays. Those three factors allowed the Stars to control the game from the opening tip and ease to a 66-42 victory over the Bluejays at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
“I think that’s the most energy we’ve played with all year besides maybe a stretch against Sutton,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “We still have some things to work on, but hopefully our kids respond on Friday (against Hastings).”
The Stars (4-0) controlled the pace of play throughout the first half. Although they made just 3 of 13 3-point attempts, the Stars crashed the boards and capitalized on second chances.
Their defense played a critical role in their scorching start and led to success on the offensive end. They pushed the ball in transition and thrived around the rim, making 12 of 14 attempts from inside the arc.
In the first quarter, the Stars didn’t allow the Bluejays (1-2) to score their first basket until Trey Mieth laid in the ball off a Stars’ turnover about six minutes into the game. The stingy defensive play led to the Stars holding a lopsided 24-4 lead at the end of the period.
The stoppage of play in between quarters didn’t help the Bluejays, who didn’t net a basket in the second quarter until Caleb Surratt’s putback with about four minutes left in the half.
“Even when they made some baskets there early on, we went right out and got a quick score,” Langan said. “That was another key tonight, we wanted to send four or five guys to the glass and make it tough on them for second- chance points.”
The Bluejays actually outscored the Stars in the second half, 30-28, but Langan also played his reserves the majority of the half.
The Stars’ largest lead came with about five minutes left in the third period. Logan O’Brien tallied a basket to stretch the Stars’ advantage to 46-16.
The Stars had 11 players score against the Bluejays. Sophomore forward Brett Mahony paced the Stars with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Junior Tate Florell was the other player to score in double figures for the Stars, recording 10 points off the bench.
They finished the game shooting 53.8 percent, despite going just 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.
“It’s good for our guys to get in there,” said Langan on his reserves. “They do get to practice against us but it’s kind of the same thing over and over. Here it was nice for them to see something different offensively and defensely. I thought they did a good job of keeping the pressure on, played hard and executed offensively what we asked.”
Up next, the Stars will have their first test of the season, as they travel to Hastings to face the Tigers (5-0) at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Last year, the Tigers had a 14-win season, which was the most they’ve had in 13 years. The Tigers will be one of the top teams in Class B this season and are seeking their first state tournament berth since 2004.
The Tigers are similar to the Stars. They possess size, athleticism and a strong inside-out presence. One mismatch problem the Stars will face is guarding 6-foot-9 senior Haggan Hilgendorf, who transferred from Adams Central prior to this season. He also is a Division II Fort Hays State signee.
“This is going to be a good measuring stick before Christmas,” Langan said. “This will be one of the times we will see more length and size.”
KCHS 66, Ravenna 42
Scores by Quarters
RHS (1-2)4 8 16 14 — 42
KCHS (4-0)24 14 14 14 — 66
Individual Statistics
RAVENNA – Trey Mieth 13, Jake Jarzynka 9, MarKel Miigerl 8, Caleb Surratt 5, Trey Anderson 4, Kooper Schirmer 3.
KCHS – Brett Mahony 17, Tate Florell 10, Samson David 6, Austin Christner 6, Kegan Bosshamer 6, Blake Thiele 6, Logan O’Brien 4, Turner Plugge 4, Nick Carlson 4, Brandt Groskreutz 2, Dylan Merz 1.
Stars use big third quarter to beat Ravenna
Kearney Catholic’s girls basketball team scored the first seven points against Ravenna and never looked back, continuing their undefeated start with a 55-22 victory over the Bluejays.
The Stars’ experience and defensive pressure were too much for the Bluejays (2-2) to overcome. The Stars (4-0) forced an inexperienced Bluejays team to commit 35 turnovers.
At halftime, the Stars held a 25-13 lead. Once the third quarter started, it was all KCHS. The Stars outscored the Bluejays 22-2 in the period to hold a 47-14 advantage. The Stars’ largest lead came with about six minutes left when Sydney Owen drained a 3-pointer to stretch the Stars’ advantage to 55-14.
The Bluejays showed encouraging signs late, closing the game on an 8-0 run.
Eight players scored for the Stars with Ashlyn Wischmeier tallying a game-high 13 points. Christina Arram also scored in double figures, chipping in 11 points. Ashley Keck recorded seven points and 10 rebounds for the Stars.
Tori Sklenar paced the Bluejays with six points. Jessica McKeon, who scored the Bluejays’ lone basket in the third quarter, finished with four points and seven rebounds.
Up next, the Bluejays host Gibbon on Thursday, while the Stars are at Hastings at 6 p.m. Friday.
KCHS 55, Ravenna 22
Scores by Quarter
RHS (2-2)7 5 2 8 — 22
KCHS (4-0)15 10 22 8 — 55
Individual Scoring
RAVENNA – Tori Sklenar 6, Ashlyn Fiddelke 5, Jessica McKeon 4, Callie Coulter 3, Kennedy Hurt 2, Aliyson Larsen 2.
KCHS – Ashlyn Wischmeier 13, Christina Arram 11, Ainsley Aden 8, Liza Trettel 8, Ashley Keck 7, Kyla Reifenrath 3, Sydney Owen 3, Jenna Kruse 2.
