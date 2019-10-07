KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic scored in each of its five innings against Central City on Monday night.
The Stars’ offense squared up Central City’s starting pitcher to ease to a 15-7 run-rule victory at Patriot Park.
The Stars (20-5) jumped ahead right away, scoring five runs in the first inning.
Elsie Hastings doubled to score Krista Lee, who led off the bottom of the first with a triple, to start the Stars’ five-run rally.
Bralen Biddlecome had a one-run single and Sydney Owen walked to put two runners on for Carleigh Eurek, who smacked a home run to left field.
The Stars added on in the second, scoring four runs with two outs.
They scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before a four-run fifth inning capped the five-inning run-rule victory.
Central City posted four runs in the third and three in the fifth.
Kearney Catholic Baylie Luedke pitched a complete game. She allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five.
The Stars’ defense didn’t necessarily help Luedke’s cause, as the unit committed four errors.
All nine hitters in the Stars’ lineup registered at least one hit. Biddlecome led the Stars’ offense with four runs driven in.
The Stars will return to action Wednesday. They will participate in the C-6 District at Patriot Park with their first game scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of today’s matchup between Southern Valley and Minden.
The Stars are the second seed behind top-seeded Cozad.
