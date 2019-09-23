HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic softball powered its way past Hastings St. Cecilia on Monday night.
The Stars swept the doubleheader, 11-2 and 14-6, over St. Cecilia at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
In Game 1, the Stars (15-5) jumped on St. Cecilia immediately, scoring three runs in the first inning.
They added an additional two runs to seize a five-run advantage in the top of the second.
St. Cecilia posted one run in the second and fifth innings to cut into the Stars’ advantage. But the Stars recorded six runs in the sixth inning and held St. Cecilia scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to record a run-rule victory.
Seven of the Stars’ nine hitters recorded at least one hit in the first game. Bralen Biddlecome and Lauren Marker each hit a home run. Biddlecome also drove in five runs.
Baylie Luedke shutdown St. Cecilia’s offense, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings.
The second game was slightly different, but the Stars prevailed and run-ruled St. Cecilia in five innings.
St. Cecilia gained the early momentum, holding a 6-1 lead after two innings.
The game quickly shifted in the Stars’ favor when they posted seven runs in the third inning. The Stars brought 11 batters to the plate and scored four of their six runs with two outs during the offensive outburst.
In the fifth inning, the Stars also posted a crooked number, scoring six runs.
Liv Nore drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Stars’ offense in Game 2.
Luedke struggled in the second contest, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and one walk in two innings. Biddlecome pitched in relief for the Stars and silenced St. Cecilia’s offense, which managed three hits and zero runs in three innings off the KCHS pitcher.
Up next, the Stars will play Minden at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road.
