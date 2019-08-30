KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic had three players break 100 Thursday at Meadowlark Hills to win the team title at the Kearney Catholic Invitational.
In the first meet of the season for many of the players, only six stayed in double digits.
Kearney Catholic finished with a 373 team score to win by 32 strokes over runner-up Broken Bow. Grand Island finished third, 89 strokes behind the Stars.
Eleven schools participated in the meet, with seven having enough players to record a team score.
Individually, Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Waggoner was the individual medalist, shooting a 79. She went out in 40 then posted a 39 on the back nine.
Waggoner had one birdie, on No. 16, but had only one double bogey, on the par-5 12th hole.
Cozad’s Lynzi Becker finished second with an 85, followed by Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson with an 87.
For the Stars, Addison Mitchell finished fourth, shooting a 90, while Morgan Scheckler was sixth with a 99. Abbie Halpin was the Stars’ fourth golfer, coming in with a 105.
Kearney Catholic and Cozad will go head-to-head Tuesday, playing a dual meet at the Cozad Country Club,
KCHS Invitational
Team Scores
1, Kearney Catholic 373. 2, Broken Bow 405. 3, Grand Island Central Catholic 462. 4, Cozad 479. 5, Ravenna 494. 6, Gothenburg 498. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 500. 8T, Arcadia/Loup City, Centura, Gibbon, St. Paul NTS.
Top 15 Indivdiuals
1, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 79. 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 85. 3, Madison Jackson, BB, 87. 4, Addison Mitchell, KC, 90. 5, Graycee Oeltjen, BB, 98. 6, Morgan Scheckler, KC, 99. 7, Avery Campbell, BB, 103. 8, Abbie Halpin, KC, 105. 9, Ayden Ourada, COZ, 110. 10, Whitney Hauge, RAV, 111. 11, Maddey King, GICC, 111. 12, Kyla Phillips, ALC, 112. 13, Olivia Ostdiek, GICC, 113. 14, Ember Klent, GICC, 114. 15, Janessa Jorgensen, ALC, 114.