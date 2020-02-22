HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic’s boys basketball team knew it had a challenging matchup Friday night against one-loss Adams Central.
Despite the opponent, the Stars hoped to finish the regular season on a high note.
But after the Patriots’ strong shooting performance in the first half, the Stars couldn’t overcome the large deficit. They fell to the Patriots 63-49 in Hastings to end the regular season on a two-game losing streak.
"Adams Central came out and hit a bunch of shots and that got us off tilt," KCHS coach Bob Langan said. "We didn’t react to it well, and it led to some uncharacteristic turnovers early."
The Stars (15-7) played from behind the entire game. The Patriots (21-1) exploited the Stars’ defense and drained six shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter. They also forced the Stars to commit seven turnovers to build a 24-8 lead in the opening period.
In the second quarter, the Stars regrouped and showed better poise on the offensive end. But they couldn’t cut into the Patriots’ lead and trailed 38-22 at halftime.
Despite trailing by a wide margin, Langan felt his team showed improvement and executed the game plan in the second half.
The second-half adjustments led to better results for the Stars.
The Stars were within striking distance of the Patriots in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. They cut the deficit to 55-49 and had a chance to pull even closer with about three minutes left. But sophomore forward Brett Mahony, the team’s leading scorer this season, was whistled for his fifth personal foul on an illegal screen. Although he played most of the game, he exited without scoring a single point.
With the Patriots dedicating significant defensive attention to Mahony, it allowed three other Star players to score in double figures. Kegan Bosshamer finished with a team-high 16 points, Logan O’Brien added 13 and Blake Thiele recorded 12.
Cam Foster paced the Patriots with 20 points, which included five 3-pointers.
"I don’t think you could have asked for a better situation," Langan said. "With Brett not scoring and them starting off hot, I liked the way our kids battled back."
The Stars (15-7) now have a fresh start. They begin postseason play in the C1-9 subdistrict at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney High. They will face the winner of Monday’s first-round matchup between Wood River and Minden.
"We just have to lock in for 32 minutes," Langan said. "I think our kids are resilient, and I think that showed in the second half."
AC 63, KCHS 49
Scores By Quarter
KCHS (15-7) 8 14 12 15 — 49
AC (21-1) 24 14 9 16 — 63
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Kegan Bosshamer 16, Logan O’Brien 13, Blake Thiele 12, Austin Christner 5, Samson David 2, Dylan Merz 1.
ADAMS CENTRAL — Cam Foster 20, Dante Boelhower 13, Gavin Lipovsky 12, Lucas Bohlen 6, Tyler Slechta 6.