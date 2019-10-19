KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic knew it had to start fast Friday night and make minimal mistakes to upend undefeated Adams Central.
The Stars didn’t stick to their game plan, as they allowed the Patriots to score 24 straight points to begin the contest. They never recovered from the uninspiring start and saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 37-14 loss to the Patriots at Miles Field.
"We came out and had some mental errors defensively and offensively that caused us to get behind 14-0 before we even knew it," KCHS Rashawn Harvey said. "They have a great team. They out physicaled us in every aspect of the game tonight. We got beat bad tonight."
The Patriots (8-0) scored on the game’s first possession about three minutes into the first quarter. The Stars never had a chance to respond with their drive ending after two plays. Running back Cale Conrad accidentally ran into quarterback Heinrich Haarberg as he was throwing. Haarberg didn’t get off a clean pass due to the collision and the ball landed in the hands of an Adams Central defensive back.
The Patriots began the drive on the Kearney Catholic 25 after a false start penalty. Evan Johnson connected with receiver Leif Spady on a short completion. It ended up turning into a 25-yard touchdown, however, as Spady broke free from Stars defensive back Austin Christner.
With 26 seconds left in the first half, the Stars scored their first touchdown. Their drive nearly ended in a three-and-out, but on the Stars’ punt, an Adams Central player ran into the Stars punter Kegan Bosshamer. It extended the drive and allowed Haarberg to find Bosshamer over the middle for an 8-yard score. The drive snapped a string of four consecutive drives without a first down.
In the first half, the Patriots scored on four of their six possessions to hold a 24-7 lead.
"We had some very poor tackling in the first half," Harvey said. "On their first two drives, just extremely bad tackling with not wrapping guys up and not doing the assignments we are supposed to. The mental part of the game impacted us early. We weren’t disciplined. We played an undisciplined first half."
After a nearly 90-minute weather delay, the Stars had chances to cut into the Patriots’ lead in the third quarter.
On their first drive of the second half, the Stars moved the ball to the Adams Central 16. The Stars handed the ball off to Conrad on a fourth-and-2 but he fell just short of the first down.
After the Patriots’ drive ended due to a fumble, the Stars took over on the Adams Central 10. On fourth-and-goal from the Adams Central 1, the Stars gave it to Conrad on a run play up the middle. The Patriots’ defense stopped the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back short of the goal line, however.
"We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities," Harvey said. "We punch those two in and we are looking at a different ball game. But unfortunately, we didn’t get it done and they did."
The Patriots featured a balanced attack and finished with 431 yards of total offense. The Stars managed just 180 yards of offense. Their only other touchdown came on an 88-yard strike from Haarberg to Logan Miner with about three minutes left.
Up next, the Stars face Holdrege (1-7) at 7 p.m. Friday on the road. The Dusters claimed their first win of the season against Minden, 7-6, on Friday night.
"The great thing is we have another shot next week," Harvey said. "We control our own destiny. If we go out and take care of Holdrege next week, we’re in the playoffs."
Adams Central 37, KCHS 14
Scores by Quarter
AC (8-0) 14 10 0 13 — 37
KCHS (6-2) 0 7 0 7 — 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
AC — Tyler Slechta 20 pass from Evan Johnson (Slechta kick)
AC — Leif Spady 25 pass from Johnson (Slechta kick)
Second Quarter
AC — Slechta 27 field goal
AC — Gabe Conant 27 pass from Johnson (Slechta kick)
KCHS — Kegan Bosshamer 8 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick)
Fourth Quarter
AC — Conant 26 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Conant 4 run (kick failed)
KCHS — Logan Miner 88 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
