COZAD — Cozad scored the final five runs to beat Kearney Catholic 7-2 to claim the championship of the Cozad Invitational softball tournament played Saturday.
The Stars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first whee Sydney Owen drove in Krista Lee. Kearney Catholic tied it in the second when Lee drove in Alexis Keim.
But that’s where it ended for the Stars and Cozad (14-3) kept scoring.
Kearney Catholic (9-4) had eight hits, two by Carleigh Eurek, who had a double.
The Stars reached the finals by beating St. Paul 12-3 and Southern Valley/Alma 15-2.
Kearney Catholic pitcher Baylie Luedke struck out nine in the five-inning win over St. Paul (8-9). She scattered seven hits.
At the plate, Elsie Hastings was 3 for 3, while Owen, Eurek and Lauren Marker had two hits each. Marker had a home run and drove in four. Hastings, Owen and Bralen Biddlecome doubled.
Luedke allowed only one hit in the three-inning win over Southern Valley/Alma (10-3). She struck out five.
Lee had two hits and scored twice, while Biddlecome drove in three and Owen drove in two.
