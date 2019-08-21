KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic softball produced a 10-13 record in its inaugural season last year.
Coach Russ Hiemstra hopes the experience he and his players gained last year can translate into an even better season this fall.
“My goal is to make it to state. That would be my goal for the team,” he said. “Play together as a team too.
“A lot of last season was them getting used to me and me getting used to them. We were a little limited on the stuff we had for practice. But now this year, we have the equipment that we need from the start. I just feel it’s a lot more smooth this year.”
Baylie Luedke and Bralen Biddlecome were the Stars top pitchers last year. Both players are back this season, which will be key for the Stars. They relied heavily on Luedke, who went 8-12 with a 4.85 ERA last season. Biddlecome didn’t pitch as much, tallying a 2-1 record with a 5.35 ERA, but served as the Stars’ No. 2 option in the circle.
Offensively, the Stars return a majority of their every day players, including catcher/first baseman Christina Arram. She was the Stars’ top offensive player last season, posting a .404 batting average with one home run and 20 RBIs in 22 games.
Utility player Sydney Owen also is back, after hitting .373 with one home run and 25 RBIs in 23 games.
One player that intrigues Hiemstra is sophomore Liv Nore. She spent her freshman year playing volleyball but opted to try softball this fall. Hiemstra expects Nore to make an impact this season due to her athleticism and ability to play multiple positions.
“I think we are a very balanced team,” Hiemstra said. “We have a lot of players who can play a lot of positions. We are also an athletic team.”
The Stars begin the season against Ord at 6 p.m. Friday at Patriot Park in Kearney.
“We have a very talented team,” Hiemstra said. “I hope that I do a better job coaching this year, and I hope they understand how good they are. They have to go on the field and prove it every day.”
