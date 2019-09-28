KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic scored two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the first half to hold a 15-point lead over Minden at halftime on Friday night.
It was a critical stretch for the Stars, who fended off a Minden comeback attempt in the second half to prevail 31-22 at Miles Field.
It marks the Stars’ third straight victory.
"Minden came out and they were physical," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. "They came right at us, but our guys responded. The second quarter we got things turned around and gained some momentum.
"Our guys responded, and we are excited how they responded. We played the run most of the night, and they dinked and dunked us on the outside all night. But that’s OK, we won the scoreboard."
The Stars’ offense wasn’t in rhythm early. They didn’t score their first points until about four minutes into the second quarter and trailed the Whippets 7-6 with 5 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half.
On a fourth-and-11 play, KCHS quarterback Heinrich Haarberg scrambled out of the pocket and tossed a pass down field into the hands of receiver Logan Miner, who hustled into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown reception.
The Whippets (3-2) tried to push the ball down the field on the ensuing drive but had to punt after a three-and-out.
The Stars (4-1) capitalized on the extra possession before halftime. On their second play, Haarberg dumped a short pass to running back Cale Conrad. Conrad had numerous blockers in front of him and scored untouched for a 33-yard touchdown reception with 1:40 left in the half. The successful point after touchdown gave the Stars a 21-6 lead.
"We just wanted to keep the pressure on them and keep going," Harvey said. "We were on the sidelines telling them we needed to punch one in to go into halftime with some momentum. We always want to keep the pressure on the defense."
On the first drive of the second half, the Whippets went 70 yards in less than two minutes. Eddie Gonzalez avoided numerous KCHS tacklers and scored on a 41-yard run. He also was responsible for the successful two-point conversion to cut the Stars’ lead to 21-14.
The Whippets had a chance to even the score after a 37-yard run by Gonzalez, which put the Whippets on the Stars’ 15-yard line. But four penalties on the Whippets moved them back to the 50-yard line, making it third-and-45, and ruined their drive.
After the Whippets punted, the Stars went seven plays and scored on a successful 19-yard field goal by Spencer Hogeland.
The Stars stretched their lead to 17 points with 7:51 left.
Gonzalez accounted for his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with less than two minutes left. He finished the game with 34 carries for 255 yards and two scores.
"Defensively, we responded," Harvey said. "They took that opening drive down and scored that, but we still responded after that. We took one on the chin, but then we got back up and played well defensively. A win is a win, and we got it done."
Haarberg completed 19 of 27 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns for the Stars.
Up next, the Stars will face Sutton on the road, while Minden returns for a contest against Cozad on Friday.
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
KCHS 31, Minden 22
Scores by Quarter
Minden (3-2) 0 6 8 8 — 22
KCHS (4-1) 0 21 3 7 — 31
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
KCHS — Cale Conrad 2 run (Spencer Hogeland kick good)
MINDEN — Ryan Johnson 27 pass from Braden Bates (Irvin Hernandez kick failed)
KCHS — Logan Miner 42 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
KCHS — Conrad 33 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
Third Quarter
MINDEN — Eddie Gonzalez 41 run (Gonzalez run good)
KCHS — Hogeland 19 field goal
Fourth Quarter
KCHS — Samson David 16 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
MINDEN — Gonzalez 2 run (Gonzalez run good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.