KEARNEY — After four games, nearly 10 hours, Kearney Catholic came up short.
Cozad, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday night, won the District C-6 championship with a 14-12 victory. It was their third game of the day at Patriot Park and the Stars squeezed in another one against Southern Valley — a game that required the Stars to score 12 runs in the sixth inning to keep their district championship hopes alive.
“It all ran together. I can’t even tell you, honestly, who played well mostly because, it was just a long day,” Kearney Catholic coach Russ Hiemstra said. “But I mean, I know, we are just a scrappy bunch. It was just a great team effort, really, just all the way around. ... Just a great, great effort.
“I’m happy with it. It would have been great to win the whole thing, but I’m happy with the way we battled back. Everybody contributed. I thought it was just a really good team effort and that’s what we preach. ... That’s kind of what athletics is about is just being there for each other.
And now they’ll do it all over again.
Kearney Catholic, in the second year of the program, earned a wild card to the state tournament and will meet, of all teams, Cozad, in the first round of the state tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hastings.
Saturday’s district action started with a 12-2 Cozad victory in four innings, which was Kearney Catholic’s first loss in the double-elimination tournament. Cozad’s Reagan Armagost pitched a one-hitter, striking out four. The Haymakers, who scored nine runs in the first inning, had 15 hits, including a home run by Madalyn Spaulding, and doubles by Haley Cargill and Tayler Chytka.
That put Kearney Catholic in an elimination game against Southern Valley/Alma. The Saints threatened to squash the Stars’ hopes with three big innings that had Southern Valley/Alma sitting on a 12-5 lead and only six outs from victory.
Then the Stars started to hit: doubles by Liv Nore, Jacee Nore and Alexis Keim, a triple by Krista Lee and a home run by Payton Schirmer and a half dozen singles, a walk and a hit batter formed the 12-run rally — and a 17-12 victory.
“Hardly any walks, either, that’s a crazy thing. Usually, when you get an inning like that you need a bunch of walks. But man, we just hit. We can hit, and we just hadn’t hit at all and then, apparently we waited for one inning. That was amazing,” Hiemstra said.“I mean, that was the difference between a bad day.”
Every batter in the Stars’ lineup had at least one hit. Most had two and Keim and Jacee Nore had three hits each. Nore and Schirmer drove in four runs each.
Kearney Catholic continued to hit in the next game, and when Cozad contributed to the offense with six errors, the Stars had an 11-7 victory over the Haymakers.
Sydney Owen had three hits, Liv Nore added a double and a triple and Baylie Luedke pitched a complete game, striking out six to force the second championship game.
The final was a see-saw affair with the Stars taking a 12-10 lead into the seventh inning.
Cozad responded with three straight singles and a double by Armagost. A Kearney Catholic error completed the four-run rally.
A pair of walks to start the bottom of the seventh gave Kearney Catholic hope, but three pop ups ended the 14-12 Haymaker victory.
“We really did (think we had a chance). We got the first two gals on, and that’s softball, I guess All day we kind of got the big hit and then we didn’t.
“Hopefully we saved a little something if we get a go to state.”
Both teams go to the state tournament with 23-7 records. Cozad is the fourth seed and Kearney Catholic the fifth seed.
“I think our teams are pretty even. Their team is really good and the top of their lineup is a nightmare. They’re so fast, you’ve got to play different against them than against a lot of teams,” Hiemstra said.
In the district final, Cozad’s top four hitters — Jercey Irish, Chytka, Emma Coen and Armagost, had 12 of Cozad’s 16 hits. Irish was 8 for 12.
“She’s so fast. If she hits it on the ground it’s almost impossible to get her out,” Hiemstra said.
It will be the Haymakers’ 15th state tournament appearance and the Stars’ first. But Hiemstra said the state tournament appearance and the team’s district performance shows his team is growing.
“Last year we wouldn’t have gotten this far. We were pretty young still last year,” he said. “We still get a little bit down, but we see people pick each other up a little bit better this year. We talked a lot about body language and just having good body language and we’re just getting better at that all the time. We get down a little bit, but we never give up.”
