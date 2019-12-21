HASTINGS — The Hastings Tigers pulled away late Friday night to hand Kearney Catholic boys team its first loss of the season, 67-57.
Meanwhile, the KCHS girls remain undefeated by beating Hastings, 53-47.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in boys’ Class B, led nearly the entire game played at Hastings, but couldn’t shake the Stars, ranked third in Class C1.
Haggen Hilgendorf led the Tigers with 23 points, while Connor Creech chipped in 18. Creech did most of his damage from the free-throw line, making 12 of 16.
For Kearney Catholic, four players scored in double figures led by Brett Mahony with 15. Logan O’Brien added 14, Blake Thiele 11 and Brandt Groskreutz 10.
The Stars will be back in action Thursday when they host Amherst at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
Hastings 67, KCHS 57
Score by Quarters
KCHS (4-1) 15 9 14 19 — 57
Hastings (6-0) 20 12 13 22 — 67
KCHS — Brett Mahony 15, Logan O’Brien 14, Blake Thiele 11, Brandt Groskreutz 10, Kegan Bosshamer 5, David Samson 2.
HASTINGS — Haggan Hilgendorf 23, Connor Creech 18, Jake Schroeder 8, Mike Boeve 8, JT Cafferty 5, Brennan Witte 3, Brayden Schramm 2.
Second-half defense, free throws help KCHS girls edge Tigers
Ashlyn Wischmeier scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Kearney Catholic’s girls to a 53-47 win Friday night at Hastings.
Wischmeier made two free throws with 25.6 seconds left to give KCHS a four-point lead and Ainsley Aden added two more a few seconds later to account for the final margin.
Wischmeier reached her total with the help of making 11 of 13 free throws. As a team, the Stars made 17 of 22 from the line and forced 23 turnovers, mostly in the second half.
KCHS 53, Hastings 47
Score by Quarters
KCHS (5-0) 12 16 11 14 — 53
Hastings (2-4) 13 12 13 9 — 47
KCHS — Ashlyn Wischmeier 24, Ainsley Aden 9, Liza Trettel 7, Ashley Keck 4, Christina Arram 3, Jenna Kruse 3, Kyla Reifenrath 3.
HASTINGS — Dacey Sealey 11, McKinsey Long 11, Kaitlyn Laux 6, Daelene Hinrichs 6, Maddie Hilgendorf 5, Charli Coil 2, Nyagour Duang 2, Lauren Hinrichs 2, Gracyn Ossowski 2.
