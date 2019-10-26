HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic trailed one-win Holdrege at the end of the first quarter Friday night.
The five-point lead didn’t last long, however. The Stars came to life in the final three quarters to outscore the Dusters by 42 points in a 55-18 victory at Holdrege’s Keifer Field.
The victory ensured the Stars (7-2) a spot in the Class C1 playoffs, which begins Friday.
"Defensively, we started slow, but offensively, we were there," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. "We had a few hiccups and had to regroup at halftime, We talked about how we needed to change up our behavior, meaning our physical behavior on the field and our mental assignments. We changed that and just totally changed the momentum to us in the second half."
After the Stars scored on a 49-yard trick pass by receiver Logan Miner to quarterback Heinrich Haarberg 62 seconds into the game, the Dusters (1-8) responded with back-to-back scoring drives.
Sam Holt plunged up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 15-play, 83-yard drive for the Dusters.
On the Dusters’ second drive of the game, quarterback Jackson Hinrichs received the snap in the shotgun formation. He took two steps toward the line of scrimmage, stopped and delivered a 7-yard jump pass to Tyler Anderson to put the Dusters ahead 12-7 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Stars’ offense answered with two scoring drives. They also had a chance to score late in the first half but two mistakes ruined their chances at extending their nine-point lead.
Samson David dropped a pass in the end zone, and then Spencer Hogeland’s 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked with two seconds left in the half.
"We liked that transition from the first quarter to the second quarter," Harvey said. "Now we just want to be consistent the entire game.
"Holdrege was prepared and showed some things that they haven’t shown on film. They executed, got some momentum and were excited. We were able to squash that and get ourselves back on the momentum side."
After the Stars forced a Duster three-and-out to begin the third quarter, they scored on their second play when Haarberg fired a strike to a wide-open Austin Christner for a 53-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing drive, the Dusters picked up their first first down since late in the first quarter. They went 91 yards, as Hinrichs connected with Treven Melroy in stride for a 56-yard touchdown reception.
Cale Conrad dove across the goal line for a 1-yard score on the Stars’ next possession with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Stars didn’t wither from that point, tallying 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Conrad finished with 26 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Haarberg passed for 202 yards and one touchdown, caught one pass for a 49-yard score and rushed for 32 yards on five carries.
The Stars allowed the Dusters’ offense, which was averaging 7.7 points per game entering Friday’s contest, to accumulate 297 yards. Hinrichs displayed dual-threat ability, passing for 162 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while scrambling for 49 yards on 14 attempts.
"I like the way we are playing going into the playoffs," Harvey said. "Yeah, we had the hiccup against Adams Central last week. Great team. But we responded this week, so now we just have to wait for that event to see who they put in front of us and respond."
Friday’s game marked Jason Hale’s last as Holdrege’s head coach, ending a 21-year tenure. He is the only coach in Holdrege’s history to qualify for the playoffs, accomplishing that seven times. The Dusters last winning season came in 2015, as they’ve averaged two victories per season in the four years since.
KCHS 55, Holdrege 18
Scores by Quarter
KCHS (7-2) 7 14 14 20 — 55
HHS (1-8) 12 0 6 0 — 18
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
KCHS — Heinrich Haarberg 49 pass from Logan Miner (Spencer Hogeland kick good)
HHS — Sam Holt 1 run (Ethan Twohig run failed)
HHS — Tyler Anderson 7 pass from Jackson Hinrichs (Hinrichs run failed)
Second Quarter
KCHS — Cale Conrad 4 run (Hogeland kick good)
KCHS — Miner 40 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
Third Quarter
KCHS — Austin Christner 53 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
HHS — Treven Melroy 56 pass from Hinrichs (Holt run failed)
KCHS — Conrad 1 run (Hogeland kick good)
Fourth Quarter
KCHS — Logan O’Brien 24 from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
KCHS — Hogeland 31 field goal
KCHS — Hogeland 50 field goal
KCHS — Nick Homan 24 pass from Jaden Seier (Hogeland kick good)
