KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic scored 14 points in the first four minutes against Lincoln Christian on Friday night.
The Stars made four 3-pointers during their quick start, which allowed them to hold an eight-point lead. But then the Crusaders stepped up defensively and overwhelmed the Stars.
The Stars shot 27.7 percent in a 55-42 loss to the Crusaders in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals at Cope Coliseum.
The loss snaps the Stars’ five-game winning streak.
"I thought they did a good job of adjusting defensively," KCHS coach Bob Langan said. "They were giving us our 3-point shots early on, and then decided to get out there and guard us a little bit and get us off the line. Once they get you off the line, they are good enough to keep you in front and not let you drive."
In the first four minutes of the first quarter, the Stars (13-5) made 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc to hold an 14-6 lead. The Stars’ scorching start caused Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally to call a timeout with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left in the period.
Nunnally pulled 6-foot-11 sophomore center Easton Marshbanks and went to a smaller lineup that featured more quickness. Kegan Bosshamer knocked down a turnaround jumper with nearly four minutes left in the period. But the Crusaders’ defensive pressure, especially on the perimeter, caused the Stars to hold a slight 16-12 lead at the end of the period.
The Stars went scoreless for a seven-minute stretch between the first and second quarters. The Crusaders (13-3) capitalized on the scoring drought to seize the lead on a 3-pointer by senior Justin Bubak less than two minutes into the second period.
Blake Thiele ended the Stars’ scoreless stretch with a midrange basket with five minutes left in the fist half. The offensive woes continued, however.
The Stars were behind by two points at halftime, but a one-point third quarter resulted in them trailing the Crusaders by 14 points entering the fourth.
Bubak did an exceptional job defending sophomore forward Brett Mahony, who entered the game averaging a team-high 18 points per game for the Stars. Mahony finished with 11 points on 4 of 15 shooting. Bubak, who has multiple Division II basketball offers, including from University of Nebraska at Kearney, recorded a game-high 22 points.
Thiele was the only other Star to score in double figures, adding 11 points. The Stars struggled from beyond the arc, making 6 of 30 attempts for 20 percent.
"Shot selection seemed like we got hot with the 3-pointers early on, which is good, but at the same time, that can be your poison," Langan said. "I think our kids kind of took some heat checks there to see if they were still going to fall and kind of settled for trying to take the deep shot instead of getting some rim pressure."
The Stars have four games left in the regular season and are off until Feb. 8 when they play at Columbus Scotus (4-12).
"We need to keep working at getting better defensively in terms of being able to defend and follow a scouting report," Langan said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight. Offensively, we need to find those other wrinkles. We are going to need guys to step up, and in previous games we have. Tonight, Blake did a good job of doing that, but we are going to have to have a couple other guys as well."
@DanZielinski3
Lincoln Christian 55, KCHS 42
Scores by Quarter
LC (13-3) 12 15 13 15 — 55
KCHS (13-5) 16 9 1 16 — 42
Individual Scoring
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Drew Beukelman 7, Ashton Carlson 13, Justin Bubak 22, Gavin McGerr 6, Jonas Burgher 4, Gunner Dworak 3.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Logan O’Brien 3, Kegan Bosshamer 8, Brandt Groskreutz 2, Blake Thiele 11, Brett Mahony 11, Austin Christner 2, Tate Florell 2, Logan Miner 3.