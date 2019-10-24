KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s five-game winning streak came to an end against undefeated Adams Central last Friday.
The Stars started slow and failed to execute on opportunities early in the second half that would’ve cut into Adams Central’s lead. It was a learning experience for the Stars, as the Patriots are the top team in Class C1 in terms of wild card points.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Stars (6-2) have a chance to end the regular season on a positive note when they face Holdrege (1-7) on the road. Here are three areas to watch in the matchup between the Stars and Dusters:
Bouncing back
The Stars allowed the Patriots to score 24 consecutive points before scoring their first touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first half.
After about a 90-minute weather delay, the Stars had chances to cut into the Patriots’ lead. The Stars had two drives end inside the red zone, including one at the Adams Central 1-yard line.
The Patriots gained 431 yards of offense compared to the Stars’ 203 in their 37-14 victory.
“We struggled from the very beginning,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “Defensively, that first drive we got third-and-long, and we jumped off side. At the end, it just came to be a continual list of mishaps in the first quarter. It just kind of snowballed on us.”
Trying to return to playoffs
Last season, the Stars posted an underwhelming 4-5 record, which resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Besides last season and 2015, the Stars have qualified for the playoffs every year since 2002.
The Stars currently sit seventh in the Class C1 wild card points and should qualify for the playoffs with a victory over Holdrege. There are eight districts in Class C1 with each district winner claiming a playoff spot. Sixteen teams make the playoffs.
“We believe if we handle our business, we are in,” Harvey said. “We don’t know what our seeding will be because there’s a lot that can happen Thursday and Friday night. But if we take care of our business, we are definitely in.”
One-win Holdrege
Holdrege started the season with seven straight losses but claimed a stunning 7-6 victory over Minden last Friday. The Dusters had 21 letterwinners back from last season but have failed to build off their 2-7 record from last year.
The Dusters have been overmatched in most of their games this season. They are averaging just 7.6 points per game while allowing opposing offenses to score 31.6 points per contest.
The Dusters have used a two-quarterback system most of the season with senior Zach Reed and freshman Jackson Hinrichs splitting time. Last Friday, Hinrichs was the only quarterback to play for the Dusters, completing 50 percent of his passes for 76 yards and one interception while rushing for 86 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. He leads the Dusters in rushing this season.
“We just have to be mentally sharp from the beginning of the game,” Harvey said. “If we start fast, we play well. We didn’t start fast this past Friday night, and we didn’t play well. We have to start fast and have that emotion and excitement we had in our win streak. If we get back to that, we will be fine.”
