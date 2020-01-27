DAVID CITY — Brett Mahony had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds as Kearney Catholic rolled to a 76-48 win over Aquinas Catholic on Saturday afternoon at David City.
The Stars scored 24 points in the second quarter to build a 39-25 lead.
Logan O’Brien added 19 points as the Stars improved to 12-4.
On Tuesday the Stars will host Boys Town or Columbus in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Semifinals and finals also will be played at KCHS.
Aquinas (8-7) plays at Hastings St. Cecilia tonight with the winner advancing to play Lincoln Christian in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
KCHS 76, Aquinas 48
Score by Quarters
KCHS (12-4)15 24 13 24 — 76
Aquinas (8-7)12 13 17 6 — 48
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Brett Mahony 20, Logan O’Brien 19, Kegan Bosshamer 8, Brandt Groskreutz 8, Dylan Merz 6, Tate Florell 5, Blake Thiele 5, Logan Miner 3, Samson David 2.
AQUINAS — Scoring not available.
KCHS girls pull away for victory
DAVID CITY — Kearney Catholic’s girls held the early lead but needed to rally in the fourth quarter to beat Aquinas Catholic, 45-38, Saturday at David City.
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 10 points and eight rebounds. Liza Trettel and Christina Arram scored nine points each.
Ashlyn Wischmeier grabbed 11 rebounds.
Aquinas’ Macey Thege led all scorers with 16 points.
The Stars (12-4) play Archbishop Bergan at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fremont in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Aquinas Catholic (10-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Christian.
KCHS 45, Aquinas 38
Score by Quarters
KCHS (12-4)9 11 7 18 — 45
Aquinas (10-5)1 12 14 11 — 38
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Ashley Keck 10, Liza Trettel 9, Christina Arram 9, Jenna Kruse 5, Ainsley Aden 4, Ashlyn Wischmeier 3, Sydney Owen 3, Lauren Marker 2.
AQUINAS CATHOLIC — Macey Thege 16, Jadyn Siroky 7, Madi Jelinek 6, Darian Krenk 5, Isabel Coufal 2.