LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic rallied in the second half to beat Lincoln Christian 30-21 Friday night at Lincoln.
KCHS quarterback Heinrich Haarberg completed 14 of 21 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards on nine carries to lead the Stars (2-1). Three of his touchdown passes went to Logan Miner with Brett Mahony catching the fourth one.
The Stars scored first, but the Crusaders’ flex-bone offense dominated the rest of the first half and the Stars trailed 14-7 at halftime.
"They were eating up clock. The first quarter we had one offensive possession," said Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey.
That caused quite a bit of concern and Harvey said he told his team at halftime, "if we don’t go out and get a stop, we may not see the ball."
The Stars stopped the Crusaders on their first possession of the second half, then intercepted a pass on the second possession. Offensively, KCHS scored a touchdown and added a 35-yard field goal by Spencer Hogeland in the third quarter to turn the game’s momentum.
"It was a great response by our young men to come out and stop them in the second half and show we can be a run-stopping football team," Harvey said.
The Stars return home Friday to play Ogallala.
KCHS 30, Lincoln Christian 21
Score by Quarters
KC (2-1) 7 0 9 14 — 30
LC (0-3) 0 14 0 7 — 21
