CAIRO — Kearney Catholic rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 12-11 victory over Centura-Central Valley Tuesday in Cairo.
Back-to-back two-out doubles by Sydney Owen and Bralen Biddlecome did the damage during the Stars’ rally.
Biddlecome was 3 for 5 to lead the offense, while Krista Lee, Elsie Hastings, Liv Nore, Christina Arram and Lauren Marker had two hits each in a game that was a true slug-fest.
Kearney Catholic (2-2) finished with 15 hits while CCV had 14. Hastings tripled for the Stars.
Baylie Luedke was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game and striking out four. She walked one.