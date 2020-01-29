KEARNEY — Boys Town tried to push the ball down the floor quickly in the closing seconds of the first half Tuesday night.
But the Cowboys’ desperation half-court pass landed right in the hands of Kearney Catholic’s Tate Florell, who’s three-quarters-court heave dropped straight through the basket to increase the Stars’ lead to 18 points at halftime.
That first-half buzzer beater seemed to extinguish Boys Town’s comeback hopes and led to the Stars throttling the Cowboys 70-31 in the Centennial Conference Tournament at the Stars’ Cope Coliseum.
“We had a pretty decent lead there, and then he throws that up there and it looked like it had a shot to go in and it goes in,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “We do our money shot every pregame, and I pick somewhere back there and I don’t know if we’ve ever picked that far back there this year. It was nice to see him knock one down.”
The Cowboys (7-9) shot 23 percent, which allowed Kearney Catholic (13-4) to drastically increase its lead in the second half.
The Stars, who have now won five straight games, limited the Cowboys to three points in the fourth quarter. Ge Jock scored on a layup and Jahad Hart split a pair of free throws for the Cowboys’ only points in the final period.
In the game, the Stars shot 47 percent and outrebounded the Cowboys 37-19. The rebounding played an important role for the Stars, who racked up a plethora of offensive rebounds for easy second-chance points.
“I thought our kids came out and extended the game plan really well, especially on the defensive end,” Langan said. “We made it hard on them and didn’t give them anything easy. I think the biggest thing for us was we crashed the boards on both ends. We didn’t give them many offensive rebounds. We got rebounds, and we finished.”
The Stars had an extremely balanced offensive attack with 10 players registering at least two points. For just the second time this season, sophomore forward Brett Mahony, who entered Tuesday’s game averaging a team-high 18 points per contest, was held to less than 10 points. He finished with nine on 4-of-9 shooting.
Junior guard Blake Thiele stepped up for the Stars. He drained three shots from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with a game-high 13 points.
Reserve guard Samson David impressed Langan with his play off the bench as he tallied six points and six rebounds.
“That’s going to make us tough,” Langan said. “It’s nice to see Blake attack the basket a little more than he has because if he keeps doing that, he’s going to be really tough. ... I thought Samson David was a spark plug off the bench tonight.”
The win advanced the Stars to Friday’s semifinals where they will play Lincoln Christian at 7:45 p.m. at Cope Coliseum. The Crusaders, seeded second in the tournament, defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 55-36 in their quarterfinal game.
KCHS 70, Boys Town 31
Scores by Quarters
Boys Town (7-9) 7 10 11 3 — 31
KCHS (13-4) 15 20 21 14 — 70
Individual Scoring
BOYS TOWN — Jahad Hart 5, TJ Covington 4, Jermaine Sims 9, Uzziah Freeman 2, Pierce Newman 4, Sam Gatwech 2, Gil Salgado 3, Ge Jock 2.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Logan O’Brien 7, Kegan Bosshamer 7, Brandt Groskreutz 8, Blake Thiele 13, Brett Mahony 9, Samson David 6, Tate Florell 8, Austin Christner 5, Dylan Merz 2, Logan Miner 5.