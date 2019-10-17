HASTINGS – Malcolm rallied from a three-run deficit with an eight-run outburst in the second inning against Kearney Catholic on Thursday morning.
The Clippers scored an additional five runs in the third inning, ruining the momentum the Stars’ generated after securing an early lead. The Stars’ offense managed just one baserunner after scoring six runs through the first three innings in a 15-6 five-inning loss to the Clippers in a Class C state softball tournament elimination game at Hastings’ Smith Softball Complex.
This season marked the Stars’ second as a program and first-ever appearance in the state tournament. They played two games, losing to Cozad 6-4 in the first-round Wednesday.
“We battled,” KCHS coach Russ Hiemstra said. “It’s just you get here and the competition is good. It’s a good team we played.
“Now we know where the bar is set and next year we will have to raise the level of our game. We didn’t hit as good at state has we have at times. I don’t know if part of it was the nerves or what. But we have a lot coming back. We will be back.”
The Stars (23-9) scored two runs in the first inning and added to their lead with an additional two runs in the second. With two outs, Olivia Nore drove in a run on a bloop single to right field. The Stars then attempted a double steal, scoring Elsie Hastings from third base to increase their lead to 4-1.
The lead didn’t last, however, as the Stars unraveled. Nore committed an error to allow Malcolm’s leadoff hitter to reach base safely, beginning a lengthy rally for the Clippers (21-11).
The seven of the next eight batters reached base for the Clippers, who brought 12 players to the plate and pushed across eight runs in the second inning.
“That’s how this works,” Hiemstra said. “It’s a game of streaks and ups and downs. We were up and then that happened. We’ve come back a lot this year, but today was not our day.”
In the third inning, Carleigh Eurek smacked a two-run home run to left field for the Stars, cutting the Clippers lead to 9-6.
The Clippers answered in the bottom of the inning with one double and two home runs, resulting in five runs.
In the game, the Stars’ defense committed six errors, contributing to the Clippers scoring seven unearned runs.
“We’ve had some errors this year, but it seems like we had a few more,” Hiemstra said. “That’s just how it goes. I think getting here and seeing it, next year we will be more ready.”
Although the Stars’ season ended with two losses in the state tournament, they made significant strides this season, increasing their win total from 10 wins in their inaugural season last year to 23 this season.
The Stars also are set up for another strong season next year, returning their entire roster minus starting pitcher Baylie Luedke, starting catcher Christina Arram and outfielder Emma Arens.
Hiemstra believes the experience gained in their two-day state tournament appearance will be valuable for the Stars’ 16 returning players.
“You get here and it’s the biggest crowd you play in front of all year long,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a shock when you get here for me and for everybody. Getting here will definitely help. I’m hoping we can make it back here next year and come in like it’s normal.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
