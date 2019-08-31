KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s boys tennis team split its two matches Friday afternoon.
The Stars lost to McCook 8-1 and defeated Holdrege 6-3 in Kearney.
“I saw improvements from the entire team compared to our first meet yesterday against GICC,” KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. “We won more games, and we are still not giving up. Like I told the guys today we are starting to become more comfortable playing matches.”
Against McCook, the only match the Stars won came at No. 2 doubles. Cade Kluthe and Vincent Liljegren defeated Jadon Karp and Brandon Eckhardt, 8-4.
The Stars’ No. 1 doubles match against McCook was close. Brandt Groskreutz and Blake Thiele lost in a tiebreaker to McCook’s Isaac Hines and Logan Barenburg, 9-8 (7-5).
Although the Stars struggled against McCook, they performed better against Holdrege.
Groskreutz and Thiele won at No. 1 doubles, 8-0, while each of them won their singles matches 8-1.
No. 3 doubles Creighton Sharp and Kade Schrock defeated Holdrege’s Gage Huston and Harrison Elliott in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (7-3).
Cade Kluthe and Creed Martin also won their singles matches for the Stars.
“There are still areas that need some work,” Friesell said. “One area being when we are ahead in a match comfortably and maintaining the lead.”