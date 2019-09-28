GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s boys tennis team experienced mixed results in the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational on Friday.
The Stars top doubles team placed second with two wins while their No. 2 doubles team earned one win and their two singles players lost all three matches.
"I was pleased with our entire team’s effort today," KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said.
The Stars’ top doubles team of Brandt Groskreutz and Blake Thiele defeated GICC 8-1 and Waverly 8-3. The duos lone loss came against York when they lost to the team of Hayden Royal and Hunter Royal 8-3.
They played the three matches in a two-hour stretch, which Friesell said isn’t a normal occurrence but hopes it helps them with their endurance for future matches.
"They played extremely well through all three matches," he said. "In their second match, they went up against a strong team from York. This York team does not make very many mistakes."
After dropping matches against GICC and York, the Stars’ No. 2 doubles team of Cade Kluthe and Kade Schrock responded with a victory over Waverly’s Adam Haeffner and Evan Riley.
"Our two doubles came out flat against GICC, which is not a good thing to do against a quality opponent like them," Friesell said. "In their second match, they face another tough opponent in York but managed to keep it close,"
