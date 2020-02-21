KEARNEY — For the second consecutive year, Kearney Catholic lost to Adams Central in subdistrict play.
The Stars’ offense hindered them throughout the season, consistently featuring stagnate play. Those offensive troubles showed up throughout the C1-10 subdistrict final against the Patriots.
A lack of perimeter shooting and no viable offensive threat around the rim led to the Stars dropping a 42-32 contest to the Patriots at Kearney High.
"Our girls played hard," KCHS coach Rick Petri said. "They gave a great effort. Offensively, we just didn’t get it done. We didn’t make enough shots. We didn’t have great shot selection at times, but we also at times had good shots and didn’t just make them."
The Stars (14-10) could never string together baskets. Their offensive inefficiencies forced them to play catchup most of the game.
The Stars’ only lead came about midway through the first quarter when Ashlyn Wischmeier drained a shot from beyond the arc. That two-point advantage last about two minutes before the Patriots (15-10) evened the score.
Five players scored for the Stars with Wischmeier and Christina Arram accounting for a bulk of their points. Wischmeier finished with a game-high 17 points and Arram added 10 points.
The Stars shot 23.4 percent from the floor, including a 15-percent clip from beyond the arc.
"You have to be able to do a little bit of inside and outside," Petri said. "I felt like we got the ball where we wanted a couple of times, but when you are shooting over 6-foot girls, it makes it tougher."
The Stars were within striking distance of the Patriots the entire first half. They only trailed by five points at halftime, despite missing multiple layups.
The Patriots stretched their lead to seven points in the opening seconds of the third quarter, but the Stars responded. Arram’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the period pulled the Stars within 25-22 of the Patriots.
But that was the closest the Stars came to taking the lead the remainder of the game. Elizabeth Trausch sank three consecutive shots from beyond the arc to increase the Patriots’ advantage to 33-22 over a nearly two-minute stretch late in the third quarter.
"That was the biggest difference," Petri said. "The tough thing is we knew who their shooters were. We are supposed to rotate out on their shooters, and we just didn’t do a great job of doing that and forcing them to put the ball on the floor. That’s what we have to do in that situation, and we didn’t get it done."
Adams Central 42, KCHS 32
Scores by Quarter
AC (15-10) 9 11 13 9 — 42
KC (14-10) 8 7 9 8 — 32
Individual Scoring
ADAMS CENTRAL — Elizabeth Trausch 12, Jessica Babcock 16, Bryn Lang 2, Camille Wellensiek 2, Kylie Dierks 5, Rachel Goodon 4, Caitlyn Scott 1.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Liza Trettel 2, Ashlyn Wischmeier 17, Ainsley Aden 1, Kyla Reifenrath 2, Christina Arram 20.