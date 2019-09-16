KEARNEY — McCook and Grand Island Central Catholic swept duals with Kearney Catholic Monday afternoon at Harmon Park.
McCook prevailed 7-2 and Central Catholic won 8-1.
Kearney Catholic coach Stephen Friesell said there were hard-fought matches in the McCook dual, particularly at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Cade Kluthe and Vincent Liljegren won at No. 2 doubles, but Blake Thiele and Brandt Groskreutz couldn’t pull out the win at No. 1 doubles, losing 9-7.
"Both of those matches were evenly matched. Our teams found themselves down at the beginning of the match but then tied things up and got up," Friesell said. "However, our No. 2 doubles were able to keep their lead and won 8-6. Cade had some great overheads and volleys, Vincent played aggressively moving to the net and at the net."
In singles, which were played after doubles, Friesell said it seemed like the Stars lost their energy and played sluggishly.
Against Central Catholic, Thiele and Groskreutz scored the only win at No. 1 doubles. They led 6-0 but had trouble finishing off an 8-4 victory.
"Our No. 1 doubles had a great victory over a decent team," Friesell said. "I was disappointed though that they built a 6-0 lead and then we just made silly mistakes, like smashing the ball when all we had to do is put the ball into play."
Kluthe at No. 3 singles and Creed Martin at No. 6 singles each competed in their matches for the Stars, despite both losing 8-4 against GICC. Martin also performed well against McCook’s Evan Humphrey in a 8-6 loss.
"I like his hustle and placement of the ball," said Friesell on Martin.
The Stars will compete in the Lexington Invitational on Friday.
McCook 7, KHS 2
SINGLES — Brandt Groskreutz, KC, def. Logan Barenberg 8-5. Mason Michaelis, M, def. Blake Thiele 8-2. Isaac Hinze, M, def. Cade Kluthe 8-2. Zion Moyer, M, def. Kade Schrock 8-1. Brandon Eckhardt, M, def. Creighton Sharp 8-4. Evan Humphrey, M, def. Creed Martin 8-6.
DOUBLES — Hinze/Barenberg, M, def. Groskreutz/Thiele 0-7. Kluthe/Vincent Liljegren, KC, def. Humphrey/Eckhardt 8-6. Moyer/Michaelis, M, def. Schrock/Sharp 8-0.
GICC 8, KCHS 1
SINGLES — Eli Fox, GICC, def. Brandt Groskreutz 8-3. Daniel Martinez, GICC, def. Blake Thiele 8-1. Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Cade Kluthe 8-4. Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Kade Scrock 8-2. Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, 8-1. Jack Friesen, GICC, def. Creed Martin 8-4.
DOUBLES — Groskreutz/Thiele, KC, def. Schardt/Farias 8-4. McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Kluthe/Liljegren 8-2. Martinez/King, GICC, def. Schrock/Sharp.
