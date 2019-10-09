KEARNEY — Brandon Groskreutz and Blake Thiele won the No. 1 doubles division to lead Kearney Catholic to a third-place finish a the Kearney Catholic Invitational on Tuesday.
Grand Island Central Catholic, which won the other three divisions, won the team title with Adams Central placing second.
Groskreutz and Thiele went 5-0 and coach Stephen Frisell said, “They communicated the best they have all season. At one point they were down 1-3 and 0-40 in their match against GICC and ended up winning that game and the rest of the games, winning the match 8-3. Blake started taking over at the net and Brandt stopped overthinking things and played aggressively.”
At No. 2 doubles, Cade Kluthe and Kade Schrock went 3-2 and placed third. Creed Martin went 2-3 at No. 2 singles.
Bearcats sweep Norfolk.
KEARNEY — Kearney High rolled to a 9-0 win over Norfolk on Senior Night Tuesday at Harmon Park.
Phillip Tran lost only one game in his two matches, picking up his 103rd career singles victory to tie the Kearney High School record.
“Phillip has really left his mark on our program,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Phillip is an outstanding leader. Phillip stays positive throughout the entirety of his matches. He is also the team’s biggest cheerleader. It was fun to see him compete in the No. 1 doubles spot today. Phillip hit some really nice passing shots and overheads in that match.”
Chinyere Obasi and Carson Elstermeier rallied to win their singles matches. They stayed patient and waited for their opportunities, according to Saulsbury.
Obasi “really hit his forehand well to set himself up, as well as hit winners. Carson did a good job of keeping the ball low and forcing his opponent into an error.”
KHS 9, Norfolk 0
Singles — Phillip Tran, K, def. Jared Ertzner Kitto 8-0; Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Mason Borgman 8-6; Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Colby Mrsny 8-5; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Jackson Schwanebeck 8-3; Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Kalen Krohn 9-8 (2); Travis Sherbeck, K, def. Josh Sumner 8-2
Doubles — Tran/Rademacher, K, def. Mrsny/Borgman 8-1; Elstermeier/Brockmeier, K, def. Sumner/Schwanebeck 8-3; Quinten Shaffer/Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Kitto/Krohn 8-1.
