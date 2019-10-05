SUTTON — With Heirnich Haarberg and Cale Conrad combining for nearly 275 rushing yards, Kearney Catholic handed Sutton its first loss of the season, 27-14, Friday night at Sutton.
The Stars scored 17 points in the second quarter to build a 24-6 lead, putting the run-oriented Mustangs at a disadvantage.
That didn’t keep Sutton from piling up the numbers as quarterback Cade Wiseman and running back Jackson Perrien combined for more than 300 yards on the ground. But they couldn’t get within striking distance.
"We played fantastic. Kids played lights-out defensively, offensively and special teams-wise," said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. "We were great in all aspects."
Conrad started the scoring with a 43-yard run then Wiseman answered with a 73-yard sprint.
But the second quarter belonged to the Stars.
Haarberg, who completed 9 of 17 passes for 130 yards, scored on runs of 32 and 3 yards and Spencer Hogeland hit a 23-yard field goal — his first of two in the game.
"Our defense did a great job ... which gave us some opportunities on offense," Harvey said. "Offensively we just played some different formations and lined up in some formations they didn’t adjust to and took advantage that way."
He explained that Sutton ran the same pass coverage all night and the Stars were able to run the defensive backs away from the play.
Conrad finished with 149 yards on 15 carries, while Haarberg had 125 yards on 16 carries.
"Cale Conrad took two or three guys to bring him down," Harvey said.
Defensively, the Stars often played with eight in the box and while Sutton piled up the yards, they couldn’t reach the end zone, partly due to two big fourth-down stops by the Stars’ Brett Mahony.
"Our D-line did a fantastic job not staying blocked. ... We were able to neutralize the big split they lined up in and they weren’t able to get to our linebackers," Harvey said.
Hogeland sealed the victory with a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
KCHS 27, Sutton 14
Score by Quarters
KCHS (5-1) 7 17 0 3 — 27
Sutton (5-1) 6 0 8 0 — 14
Scoring Summary
KCHS — Cale Conrad 43 run (Spencer Hogeland kick)
SUTTON — Cade Wiseman 73 run (run failed)
KCHS — Heinrich Haarberg 32 run (Hogeland kick
KCHS — Hogeland 23 FG
KCHS — Haarberg 3 run (Hogeland kick)
SUTTON — Jackson Perrien 46 run (run good)
KCHS — Hogeland 40 FG
