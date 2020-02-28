KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic went on a 20-5 run in the middle of the game and held on for a 49-39 victory in the C1-10 Subdistrict final Thursday night at Kearney High School.
The Stars (17-7) trailed 18-16 when Kegan Bosshamer and Logan O’Brien hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite the rally. It lasted from the 4-minute, 30-second mark of the second quarter until there were three minutes left in the third quarter.
“The early run that put us over the hump after trailing early was getting the press going, getting some steals and getting it a little bit more up and down. Once we got the lead,we were able to switch defense and play a little bit more 1-3-1 and take away their drive stuff,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said.
Dylan Bauman, Holdrege’s senior guard, was the most successful at driving to the basket. He led all scorers with 18 points.
“I knew he was a good athlete, good getting to the hoop. He finished a lot better than he normally does tonight and he even had a couple of threes,” Langan said. “Credit him for coming out this game and getting after it. He was tough on us tonight.”
The Stars’ zone defense gave Holdrege many problems, according to Dusters coach Jon Karn. In the second quarter, Holdrege had just six shots on its shot chart. Kearney Catholic had 16.
“That doesn’t bode real well for you,” Karn said.
O’Brien led the second-quarter surge with 10 of his team-high 17 points.
“Logan, when it was kind of a struggle at the start for us, realized that somebody had to start getting the job done,” Langan said. “It looked like he became a little bit more of an attacker, head down, ready to go, get after it. That was nice to see.”
Once Holdrege rediscovered its scoring touch, the Dusters cut the Kearney Catholic lead to five points with nearly three minutes left when Jackson Hinrichs hit a 3-pointer.
Holdrege made a defensive stop on the next possession and had a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, but Bosshamer blocked the shot. Brett Mahony rebounded and hit Bosshamer streaking to the basket for an easy layup that put the Stars ahead by seven with 1:20 to play.
Bosshamer finished with 14 points, while Mahony had eight points and eight rebounds.
Rebounding had gone the way of the Dusters early in the game. Holding the Stars to one shot per offensive possession played a big role in Holdrege grabbing the early lead. But the Stars’ ability to put together a quick burst with steals, layups and 3-pointers eventually created a spark.
“That’s what they’re capable of doing. For the most part, we held that in check, but they’re just that good. For us to kind of hang with them, we have to have a lot of things go our way,” Karn said.
With the win, Kearney Catholic advances to the district final against Bishop Neumann, most likely Monday at a site and against an opponent to be announced today.