KEARNEY — Beatrice went on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to bury Kearney Catholic 57-40 Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.
The Orangemen took advantage of the Stars’ poor shooting and possible letdown after the Ogallala win to hand the Stars their second loss of the season.
“Beatrice is a good basketball team that scouted us well and exposed some of the things that we really need to work on,” said KCHS coach Bob Langan.
The Orangemen took the lead for good midway through the second quarter, ending a four-minute drought in which the Stars went on a 10-0 run. Even though Beatrice led the rest of the way, they couldn’t shake the Stars until the last six minutes.
Devin Smith, a 6-foot-1 junior, provided the spark for the Orangemen in the first half. He was 4 for 4 from the floor, including hitting three 3-pointers. It was a performance the Stars didn’t get.
Kearney Catholic shot 30 percent for the game, including a 5 for 21 effort from beyond the arc.
“It wasn’t good. ... It hasn’t been good all year,” Langan said. “It’s something that we’re going to have to work on. ... We had some good looks underneath that were semi-contested that, with our athleticism, we have to be able to put in the hoop.”
Some questionable shot selection during Beatrice’s late run probably contributed to the Stars’ shooting woes.
“I thought we got a little bit nervous and rushed some things on some threes that — in a game like that when Beatrice is pulling it out, limiting the possessions — great shots are going to be a key thing,” Langan said.
Beatrice (5-2) sought a slower tempo and worked the ball to get better shots, shooting 53 percent for the night. The Orangemen, whose only losses are to Mount Michael Benedictine in overtime and to Elkhorn by one point — had three players score in double figures: Peyton Murphy with 13, Kaden Glenn with 12 and Devin Smith with 11. A fourth player had eight points.
For KCHS, whose only two losses are to Class B teams, Brett Mahony was the only player in double figures, scoring 20.
Langan said, “Against Ogallala (on Tuesday) he ended up with 15 and then we had three other guys in double figures and one guy with nine that could have been doubles if he would have made some free throws. Against teams like Beatrice and ... some of our conference teams, we’re going to have to have some of those other guys besides Brett step up. Brett’s gonna get the job done, but we need to make it a little bit easier on Brett so that he’s not having to go through some double- and triple-team type of stuff and get some confidence in those other guys as well because it’s not going to get it done if we have one in double digits.”
Beatrice 57, KCHS 40
Score by Quarters
Beatrice (5-2)15 12 12 18 — 57
KCHS (6-2)8 15 12 5 — 40
BEATRICE — Peyton Murphy 13, Kaden Glenn 12, Devin Smith 11, Jace Pethoud 8, Bennett Crandall 6, Elliot Jurgens 6, Tucker Zimmemran 1.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Brett Mahony 20, Blake Thiele 9, Logan O’Brien 7, Kegan Bosshamer 2, Tate Florell 2.
