Hub Territory’s Leading Scorers

Girls

n Ravenna’s Morgyn Fiddelke scored 4 poitns and teammate Callie Coulter added 10 points as the Bluejays defeated Overton 44-33 in the championship game of the Ravenna Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

n Whitney Bauer and Ashley Brown scored 13 points each as the Elm Creek girls edged Doniphan-Trumbull 49-45 Wednesday afternoon in the championship game of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.

n Overton’s Rachel Ecklund scored 13 points to lead the Eagles’ efforts in a 44-33 loss to Ravenna at the Ravenna Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

n Yahyda Castaneda led Gibbon’s girls to a 45-29 victory over Parkside Christian with eight points as the Buffs claimed third place in the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. Castaneda also made four steals.

Boys

n Trey Mieth lit up the scoreboard with 27 points in Ravenna’s 71-59 win over Riverside in the Ravenna Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

n The Bluejays’ Jake Jarzynka hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points and Kooper Schirmer scored 12, making three 3-pointers.

n Elm Creek’s Troy Brumels scored 18 points in the championship game of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, but Doniphan-Trumbull claimed the title with a 45-37 victory.