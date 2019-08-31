KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s Heinrich Haarberg picked apart Broken Bow’s defense on Friday night.
The junior dual-threat quarterback threw for four touchdowns and rushed for an additional two scores in the Stars’ 56-7 victory over the Indians at KCHS’ Miles Field.
"I think we were just ready to go," Haarberg said. "We’ve been ready all summer. We’ve been prepping for this, and I think we came out just ready for some blood."
Haarberg completed nine of 14 passes for 141 yards and scrambled for 109 yards on five carries. He also recorded two interceptions on defense for the Stars (1-0).
It was a notable start for Haarberg, who split time at quarterback last season and threw for six touchdowns and 733 yards.
"He’s a threat on the field," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. "He’s 6-5, can run, can throw the ball. He’s a guy we need to have on the field. He changes our offense. Even having all our other guys out there — we have numerous threats. We are excited with what we have on the offensive side."
On the Stars’ second drive of the game, Haarberg rolled out of the pocket and fired a strike to Kegan Bosshamer, who beat single coverage and jogged into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown.
The Stars scored on their next drive when Haarberg connected with Kegan Bosshamer for a 6-yard score.
Less than three minutes later, Haarberg found a wide open Austin Christner for a 30-yard TD to increase the Stars’ lead to 21-0 after Spencer Hogeland’s successful kick on the point after touchdown.
For the fourth consecutive drive, the Stars scored. This time it came on the first play of the drive. Haarberg dashed up the middle and blew past numerous defenders to break loose for a 64-yard score.
With the Stars lead 28-0 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter, the rout was on.
"That’s what we talked about since we started the season. When we start fast, we play fast," Harvey said. "We said we have to get on teams early and get them behind the eight ball in a sense.
"That’s been our theory for years here at Kearney Catholic. We’ve proven that if we start fast and play fast, we do a great job."
The Stars led 42-0 at halftime, after Haarberg had a 45-yard touchdown run and Samson David notched an interception for a touchdown.
Haarberg played one offensive series in the second half. After he had a one-handed interception on defense, the Stars quickly increased their lead. Haarberg lofted a pass to Logan Miner, who caught the ball in space and fought his way across the goal line for a 25-yard touchdown.
"This excitement going around right now is huge for us because as soon as we get on a roll, I think we are a pretty hard team to beat," Haarberg said.
Up next, the Stars play at Aurora (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for their first of two consecutive road games. Aurora lost to Adams Central 24-8 in its first game of the season.
KCHS 56, Broken Bow 7
Scores by Quarter
Broken Bow (0-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7
KCHS (1-0) 28 14 14 0 — 56
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
KCHS — Kegan Bosshamer 63 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick)
KCHS — Bosshamer 6 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KCHS — Austin Christner 30 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KCHS — Haarberg 64 run (Hogeland kick)
Second Quarter
KCHS — Haarberg 45 run (Hogeland kick)
KCHS — Samson David interception return (Hogeland kick)
Third Quarter
KCHS — Logan Miner 25 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
BB — Keegan Baxter 36 pass from Blake Denson (Mykael Stoddard kick)
KCHS — Brett Mahony 25 run (Hogeland kick)